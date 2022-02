Boston College traveled to South Bend to take on Notre Dame on Wednesday night without two of its most important frontcourt pieces. T.J. Bickerstaff suffered a sprained calf against Duke over the weekend and wasn't healthy enough to suit up against a Fighting Irish team trying to secure its spot in the NCAA Tournament during the final month of the regular season. Quinten Post was still out due to COVID protocols, leaving James Karnik and Justin Vander Baan to fend for themselves in the post.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO