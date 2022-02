LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The number of COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has plunged below 3,000, falling to 2,841, according to the latest state numbers released Sunday. Along with that decrease of 171 patients from the previous day, the number of COVID patients in intensive care also fell again, dropping by 17 people to 599. LA County health officials on Sunday also reported 7,017 new cases of COVID and 65 additional deaths. Hospitalization numbers have been declining steadily since reaching over 4,800 in mid-January. The death toll from this winter’s Omicron-fueled surge remains high, however. Sunday’s numbers come one day after...

