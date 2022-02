STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – It can be hard to find things to do when you’re in a new place or just haven’t gotten the chance to get out in a while. To help, here is a list of five places you can go in Statesboro for a good time. The Jumping Place Skydiving Center Thrill-seekers […]

STATESBORO, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO