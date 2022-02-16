Azealia Banks Calls Julia Fox an ‘Escort’ & Her Son a ‘Crack Baby’ In Fiery Exchange

At this point into 2022, it’s all but guaranteed that you’ve said, or at least heard, the words “Julia Fox.” The 32-year-old Uncut Gems star has been everywhere since striking up a relationship with Ye, aka Kanye West, and if you’re starting to get tired of all the micro-updates, rumors, and comparisons to West’s ex Kim Kardashian West, well, Fox is right there with you: She, too, wishes there was a little less Julia Fox in the world right now. The hype (and hate) surrounding “Juliye” has gotten so out of control that Fox shared as much on Monday, which saw her make headlines for deleting all but one of her Instagrams that included West and unfollowing a number of fan accounts. Naturally, rumors of a breakup soon followed. And by virtue of being a regular Instagram user, Fox took note.
Comments / 0