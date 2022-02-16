ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 person dead, 2 others hospitalized following a head-on crash north of Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)

One person died and two others received injuries following a head-on collision Sunday night in the rural community of Green Valley north of the Santa Clarita Valley.

As per the initial information, the officers actively responded to the area near San Francisquito Canyon Road and Fire Camp after getting reports of a car crash at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday [...]

February 15, 2022

