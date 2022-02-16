ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Davis, Badgers rally for win at Indiana

By The Associated Press
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1smVBy_0eFlPs2Q00

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Johnny Davis scored 30 points, including the final 13 for No. 15 Wisconsin, and the Badgers boosted their Big Ten title chances with a 74-69 comeback victory at Indiana.

Brad Davison added 21 points and seven rebounds for Wisconsin.

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 30 points and eight rebounds for the Hoosiers, who have lost four in a row.

Davis rallied the Badgers late, finally giving them a 71-69 lead on a three-point play with 1:01 to go before sealing it at the free-throw line.

Indiana missed two 3-pointers with a chance to take back the lead in the last 30 seconds.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

Comments / 0

Related
WFRV Local 5

WIAA releases girls basketball brackets

(WFRV) – For the first time since 2019, girls basketball state champions will be crowned at the Resch Center. After two years of flux due to the pandemic, the WIAA state basketball tournament returns in full form in March of 2022, culminating with a gold ball for all five divisions at the Resch Center. Here’s […]
HORTONVILLE, WI
WFRV Local 5

Kimberly Football hires De Pere’s Chad Michalkiewicz as Head Coach

(WFRV) – According to multiple reports, De Pere’s Chad Michalkiewicz has been hired to replace Steve Jones at Kimberly as the head football coach of the Paper Makers. Michalkiewicz leaves the De Pere football program after 11 years as the head coach of the Rockets. Jones, who stepped down from Kimberly’s football program in December, […]
DE PERE, WI
WFRV Local 5

Wisconsin’s own operates play clock at Super Bowl

(WFRV) – One Wisconsinite was selected to attend Super Bowl LVI, but not as a fan, but as the official play clock operator. According to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA), Pat Miles was the Super Bowl’s official play clock operator. The WIAA says that Miles has been a WIAA licensed basketball and football official […]
NFL
The Spun

Dick Vitale Reacts To The Juwan Howard Postgame Incident

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is undoubtedly headed for suspension after taking a swipe at an opposing Wisconsin coach following Sunday’s 77-63 loss. Legendary broadcaster Dick Vitale watched it all unfold from home and was disgusted with what he saw. “A pathetic scene after MICHIGAN gets beat by WISCONSIN,”...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Wisconsin assistant gave Juwan Howard the ‘suck it’ gesture

Saturday’s meeting between Michigan and Wisconsin quickly transformed from a basketball game into a WWE match, complete with crude gestures and all. Michigan coach Juwan Howard was irate that Wisconsin coach Greg Gard called a timeout with the Badgers leading by 15 points and just 15 seconds remaining in the game. Howard confronted Gard about it in the handshake line, which led to an ugly scene. Howard hit a Wisconsin assistant in the head with an open hand (video here) before players began shoving one another and throwing swings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Juwan Howard Reveals Why He Was So Upset At Wisconsin

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard has finally confirmed why he got into it with Wisconsin staff members towards the end of the game. Howard spoke to the media and said he didn’t like that Wisconsin called a late timeout when the game was basically over. “I will remember that,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Davison
99.5 WKDQ

This Indiana City Will Pay You Up to $5000 To Move There

Out of all the cities in Indiana, this would be the one offering incentives for people to move there. And, even though I've been there many and it's a great little town, I probably can't move there because of the simple fact I've spent considerable time in another Indiana city. I'm not sure it's even allowed. LOL.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Spun

Big Ten Releases Statement On Juwan Howard Incident

Things turned ugly pretty quickly at the conclusion of Michigan and Wisconsin’s conference battle Saturday. Leading to Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard throwing a blow at an opposing member of Wisconsin’s staff. The incident quickly became the talk of the college hoops world, prompting the Big Ten itself...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

There Are Calls For Juwan Howard To Be Fired

Many are calling for Michigan men’s basketball head coach Juwan Howard to be fired following Sunday’s postgame incident at Wisconsin. Following the Wolverines’ loss to the Badgers on Sunday, Howard got into it with Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard in the postgame handshake line. Howard and Gard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Badgers#Nexstar Media Inc
WEHT/WTVW

What’s the coolest thing made in Indiana? It’s this!

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Chamber of commerce has named who the winner is of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” contest. An online randomizer generated the initial matchups. Entry in the competition was free. To participate, a company didn’t need to be headquartered in Indiana, but the product entered had to be manufactured […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Digger Phelps speaks after Juwan Howard incident

Few if any names are bigger in the history of Notre Dame basketball than Digger Phelps. So anytime he gives his take on something, Irish fans and at least some college basketball fans in general tend to listen. After Michigan coach Juwan Howard threw a punch at the end of his team’s loss to Wisconsin, Tom Noie of the South Bend Tribune reached out to Phelps to ask what would have happened to him in a similar situation. Phelps couldn’t have been more clear in his response:
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WFRV Local 5

No. 3 UW-Oshkosh holds off No. 7 UWL

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The third-ranked UW-Oshkosh men’s basketball team earned its fourth top 10 win of the season Saturday night, edging No. 7 UW-La Crosse and inching closer to another WIAC title. Eddie Muench scored a game-high 27 points on his Senior Night, helping the Titans hold off a furious second half rally by […]
OSHKOSH, WI
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

720
Followers
520
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

"Community news, weather, Wisconsin sports, Positively Wisconsin stories, Green Bay Wis, Fox Cities, Lakeshore and communities throughout Northeast Wisconsin. https://www.wearegreenbay.com/"

 https://www.wearegreenbay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy