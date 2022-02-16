ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon, CA

Authorities arrest 3 suspects in Dixon armed robbery, shooting

By Jonathan Taraya
FOX40
FOX40
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uKv8a_0eFlPokk00

DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — Dixon police announced Tuesday the arrest of three men suspected of an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven last week that left one person hospitalized.

Dixon police officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the convenient store located on North 1 st Street on the evening of Feb. 8.

During their investigation, they identified 21-year-old Jeremiah Gordon-Hill, 25-year-old Kahraan Nabavi and 24-year-old Treyvonn Cook as suspects.

Stolen cellphone leads Sacramento deputies to 3 armed robbery suspects in Dixon

Gordon-Hill, a Richmond resident, was found Sunday by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office during an unrelated incident and was booked in the Alameda County Jail on multiple charges.

Nabavi and Cook, both Marin City residents, were found at a hotel in Oakland on Tuesday by Dixon police detectives and were both arrested on multiple charges.

The person who was shot during the robbery was treated with emergency surgery and is in stable condition, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding their investigation is asked to call Sergeant Geisser at the Dixon Police Department at 707-678-7070 x3206.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dixon, CA
City
Richmond, CA
Dixon, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Police: Suspected carjacking ends with multiple collisions on I-80 at Yolo Causeway

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Westbound I-80 at the Yolo Causeway was closed Friday afternoon after a chase ended in multiple collisions and attempted carjackings, Sacramento police said. Just before 4 p.m., police responded to Silver Eagle Road, near Norwood Avenue, for reports of multiple shootings and an armed person “running through the neighborhood.” Multiple […]
YOLO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Robbery#Police Sergeant#Marin#Ktxl#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX40

Stockton officials work to combat violence after wave of homicides

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police detectives have been working around the clock as a wave of homicides impacts the city.  Five people have been shot and killed since Feb. 11, and police said to expect a show of force through the weekend to prevent any more violence.  While family and friends mourned the death […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Judge sentences cop who killed Daunte Wright to 2 years

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright was sentenced Friday to two years in prison, a penalty below state guidelines after the judge found mitigating factors warranted a lesser sentence. Kim Potter was convicted in December of first- and second-degree […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Authorities believe they have found the remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities believe they have recovered the remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, investigators searched the property of a family member in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road on Friday evening after receiving new information in the case. The sheriff’s office says the property […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
FOX40

1 dead, 1 injured after law-enforcement helicopter crashes in Newport Beach: Police

One police officer died and another is in critical condition after a law-enforcement helicopter crashed in Newport Beach Saturday night. The helicopter crashed near West Balboa Boulevard and 18th Street, according to Newport Beach Police Department spokeswoman Heather Rangel. Aerial footage from Sky5 showed the helicopter to be submerged in water a few yards offshore. […]
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
FOX40

FOX40

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy