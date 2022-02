Junior Achievement of Maine will host its 16th Annual Titan Challenge for high school students on Wednesday, March 2. Sponsored by IDEXX, this immersive business competition introduces students to business, entrepreneurship, and soft skill development and provides a real-world simulation that puts students in the CEO seat to run a company. Teams of three students are matched with a business mentor and through rounds of competition, students experience firsthand how an organization evaluates alternative, makes decisions, analyzes the outcomes of those decisions, and then strategize what to do next.

BANGOR, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO