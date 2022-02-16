ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

China approves new LNG receiving terminal in Fujian province

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - China's state economic planner has approved natural gas company Hanas Group's plan to build a receiving terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the southeastern province of Fujian.

The terminal, estimated to cost 5.26 billion yuan ($829.8 million), will have an annual receiving capacity of 5.65 million tonnes of the super-chilled fuel, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Wednesday.

The terminal, to be built in Meizhouwan port of Fujian province, will have one berth and two storage tanks each sized 200,000 cubic meters, the planner said in a statement posed on its website.

Based in the city of Yinchuan in the northern region of Ningxia, Hanas Group is engaged in piped-gas distribution, natural gas liquefaction and power generation.

($1 = 6.3388 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China warns consumers not to use Abbott formula products

BEIJING, Feb 21 (Reuters) - China Customs has warned consumers from buying and eating infant and baby products of Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N), according to said in a post issued on Sunday on its website. The General Administration of Customs said in a post issued on Sunday on its website that...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Cheniere completes new Sabine Pass LNG export unit in Louisiana

HOUSTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas company Cheniere Energy (LNG.A) on Monday said it had finished construction of a sixth liquefaction unit at its Sabine Pass LNG export plant in Louisiana, paving the way for higher commercial exports. Contractor Bechtel Group on Friday finished building the sixth...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fujian Province#Lng#Natural Gas#Yuan#Hanas Group#Ndrc
EverydayHealth.com

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Reuters

China approves three coal mines in Shaanxi, Inner Mongolia

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state planner has approved two coal mines Shaanxi province with annual capacity at six million tonnes and five million tonnes each, it said on Monday. The National Development and Reform Commission has also approved a coal mine in the Inner Mongolia region with capacity at...
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

China takes crown as largest LNG importer, Europe moves to manage gas stocks

China was early in forecasting an energy crunch this winter, and instructed domestic coal producers to increase production to record levels. The Country also accelerated LNG imports, and according to IGU data, became the world's largest importer of the fuel in 2021, a title historically held by Japan following the Country's reduction in nuclear power generation post Fukushima. Japan saw volumes fall in 2021, as China increased import volumes 18% YoY (NYSE:TTE) (NYSE:SHEL) (NYSE:CVX) (NYSE:XOM) (NYSE:LNG).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Taiwan January export orders up 11.7%, in line with expectations

TAIPEI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for January, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Monday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. JANUARY REUTERS POLL DECEMBER Export orders (y/y )% +11.7 +12.0 +12.1 Export orders from China +8.9 +4.5 Export orders from U.S. +18.6 +16.9 Export orders from Europe -1.2 +8.2 Export orders from Japan +0.7 -5.8 * revised figure The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh and Ben Blanchard Editing by David Goodman )
ECONOMY
Reuters

Beijing places sanctions on U.S. arms companies Lockheed and Raytheon

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has placed U.S. companies Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Technologies Corp under sanctions over U.S. arms sales to Taiwan. The sanctions are countermeasures against the two companies over a $100 million Feb. 7 arms sale that “undermined China’s security interests, seriously undermined China-U.S. relations and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait”, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular news briefing.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

China's big four banks cut mortgage rates in Guangzhou - sources

BEIJING, Feb 21 (Reuters) - China’s four biggest banks lowered mortgage rates in Guangzhou city by 20 basis points on Monday, two people familiar with the matter said - a fresh move aimed at lending support to a property sector reeling from a severe cash crunch. The southern city...
WORLD
Reuters

China stocks end lower after cenbank keeps benchmark rates unchanged

SHANGHAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - China’s blue-chips closed down on Monday as financial and infrastructure shares retreated after China kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged, while property developers gained in late trade after reports that a big city lowered mortgage rates. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.4% to 4,634.31,...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Taiwan's January export orders brisk, outlook broadly positive

TAIPEI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders grew broadly in line with expectations in January to a record high for the month thanks to sustained technology demand, but the government warned of lingering supply chain uncertainty despite a generally positive outlook. Taiwan's export orders, a bellwether of global technology...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Casino's energy business GreenYellow raises about 200 mln euros

PARIS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - GreenYellow has raised additional funds of around 200 million euros ($227.36 million) to support its growth, the energy business of French retailer Casino said on Monday. GreenYellow, which last year said it was considering a stock market listing, produces low-cost electricity and helps lower companies'...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

322K+
Followers
285K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy