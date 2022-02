Johnny Davis just refused to let Wisconsin lose. The star sophomore scored the No. 15 Badgers' final 13 points to help Wisconsin rally and stun Indiana 74-69 Tuesday. Davis finished with 30 points and 12 rebounds, head coach Greg Gard's Wisconsin squad held serve in the Big Ten championship race. It's the second time this season that Davis has delivered a huge performance on the road in the state of Indiana. Davis eviscerated Purdue for 37 points and 14 rebounds in a big 74-69 road win Jan. 3.

