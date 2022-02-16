ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Officials identified 25-year-old Ilse Villalobos who died after a single-car crash in Woodland Hills (Los Angeles, CA)

Officials identified 25-year-old Ilse Villalobos, of Calabasas, as the woman who lost her life following a crash Saturday that left two other women in critical condition.

As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place at 10:09 p.m. Saturday in the 22000 block of West Dumetz Road, at Topanga Canyon Boulevard [...]

February 15, 2022

