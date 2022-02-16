ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

Australia whisky CEO quits after 'extortion' video shows him smoking meth pipe

By Byron Kaye
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

SYDNEY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The CEO of Australia's largest listed whisky-maker quit on Wednesday after video shared with the media showed him apparently smoking methamphetamine, part of what he claimed was a years-long extortion plot.

Geoff Bainbridge said he resigned from Lark Distilling Co Ltd (LRK.AX) after learning media had obtained the content "showing me engaging in illicit drug use" years earlier, even though he had almost no memory of the events.

The Australian newspaper reported the one-minute video showed Bainbridge smoking what appeared to be a glass methamphetamine pipe while "fondling himself in skimpy black underwear".

The newspaper did not publish the video or reveal how it obtained it.

In a statement issued through his lawyer, Bainbridge confirmed it was him in the video and said it was taken overseas before he started at Lark when he attended a gathering of people he did not know.

He said he realised he was the victim of a "shakedown" after seeing the footage the next morning. Since then, he said he had been the subject of a "sophisticated, continuing and recently escalated extortion".

He said the video was shared with media after he took advice to stop responding to ongoing extortionists' threats after paying them.

"Ultimately, I put myself in a situation I shouldn't have been in. I'm a victim of extortion but that wouldn't have occurred without my poor judgement."

News of Bainbridge's departure sent the company's shares down 21% by late afternoon, hitting their lowest level since July 2021.

Bainbridge oversaw a 333% rise in the stock since joining the distiller in October 2019. He holds 5.5% of Lark, making him its third-largest shareholder, according to Refinitiv data.

In a statement, Lark said Bainbridge had left the company "to enable him to manage a personal matter".

It installed an interim managing director while the company looked for a permanent replacement.

Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Lincoln Feast.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

'Welcome back world!': Australia fully reopens borders after two years

SYDNEY, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australia on Monday fully reopened its international borders to travellers vaccinated against the coronavirus after nearly two years of pandemic-related closings as tourists returned and hundreds of people were reunited with family and friends. More than 50 international flights will reach the country through the...
AUSTRALIA
Motorious

Millionaire Canadian Oil Tycoon Killed During Vintage Car Rally, Driver Sentenced

A distracted driver turned a Veteran Car Run into tragedy, now he’s off to prison. Ronald Carey, a well-known oil tycoon from Canada, was enjoying a day during the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run. 80 year old Carey was driving a 118 year old 1903 Knox Model C in the rally. His wife Billi was also seriously injured when the couple were thrown for the car. Michael Black is now going to spend 20 months in prison, with suspended driving privileges over the crash.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whisky#Extortion#Lark Distilling Co Ltd#Lrk Ax#Australian#Bainbridge
EverydayHealth.com

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Police hunt couple who tried to eat 12 burgers in six minutes in eating challenge then ‘refused to pay’

Police are searching for two people who claimed to have eaten 12 burgers in six minutes before leaving a restaurant without paying their three-figure bill.The pair are said to have asked to attempt an eating challenge run by a restaurant in Marlborough, Wiltshire on 5 February.But staff at the Bite Me Burger restaurant – which offers customers 12 free burgers if they can finish them within six minutes – said they explained the pair could not take part in the challenge, as it had to be pre-booked and it was a “very busy” Saturday night.The couple then ordered the dozen...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
ohmymag.co.uk

Storm Dudley and Eunice: 13 dogs were electrocuted to death in the UK

Storm Dudley knocked down a power line and electrocuted 13 dogs. After a tree fell on the 11k voltage line, all 13 pedigree puppies died tragically. The falling dree crashed on Cuckavalda Gundogs' kennel block near Ampleforth, North Yorks, electrifying the runs. Northern Power Grid is conducting a thorough inquiry.
ANIMALS
thebrag.com

Photos link Grill’d co-founder’s ‘meth pipe’ video to Melbourne home

Grill’d co-founder Geoff Bainbridge sensationally quit his job as managing director of Lark Distillery after a video of him smoking illicit drugs circulated on social media. Shortly after the leaked video emerged, Bainbridge claimed that it was taken in South East Asia in 2015 as part of an extortion racket.
WORLD
Reuters

Brookfield plans to bring in more partners to bid for Australia's AGL

MELBOURNE, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Brookfield Asset Management (BAMa.TO) plans to bring other institutional funds to join its A$5 billion ($3.6 billion) bid for Australia's top power producer and energy retailer AGL Energy , its Asia Pacific head said on Monday. "This is going to be a long journey. We...
ECONOMY
Reuters

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. 'Welcome back world!': Australia fully reopens borders. Australia on Monday fully reopened its international borders to travellers vaccinated against the coronavirus after nearly two years of pandemic-related closures as tourists returned and hundreds of people were reunited with family and friends.
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

322K+
Followers
285K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy