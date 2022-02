The Ion Center For Violence Prevention, formerly Women’s Crisis Center, has announced its participation in the 13th annual Shop & Share event. On Saturday, February 12, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., shoppers at Northern Kentucky and Buffalo Trace Kroger locations will be greeted by an Ion Center representative and handed a wish list as they head into the store. Customers are asked to choose one or more of the simple grocery items from the list, purchase it, and leave it with Ion Center representatives as they walk out.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 9 DAYS AGO