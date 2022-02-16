Jason Glass: All Kyians should commit to supporting our teachers and seeking a positive path forward

Part 32 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021. It was in the early 1990’s that a community-conscious retired journalist named Caden Blincoe was working as a volunteer and Board of Trustees member for the Northern Kentucky Literacy Council. His idea for an “Outloud Festival,” at which well-known authors would read from their works, was his way of assuring that those who could not read would still be able to experience great writing as it was “being read by its authors.” In those early years, the festival was held outdoors, in a big tent initially at Big Bone Lick State Park in Boone County. Even with such outstanding authors as James Still and Nick Clooney, the attendance at these all-day Saturday fall events was never large, although the inclement weather was clearly a factor attendance-wise in those critical first few years.

BOONE COUNTY, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO