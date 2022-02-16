ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Jason Glass: All Kyians should commit to supporting our teachers and seeking a positive path forward

 3 days ago
Every day we hear stories in our communities and see media reports about teacher shortages – and shortages of numerous other positions in school districts – in Kentucky and across the country. The staff in our schools are stretched to the point of breaking due to disruptions...

Keith Taylor: Tubby Smith always coached with integrity, announces his retirement

Tubby Smith offered no hint at retirement when he returned to Rupp Arena on New Year’s Eve, but did give an early indication the time was possibly near. “I go back to my pops … raised 17 kids with mom and dad,” Smith said. “He said, ‘Boy, there is going to come a time you’re not going to be able to fight like you used to.’ Stamina. It’s not so much drive.”
Carmen Mitchell: There’s still time for Kentucky to reverse course on harmful criminal policies

The 2022 General Assembly has a big opportunity to build on positive changes in criminal policy from last session. Increasing the threshold at which theft becomes a felony, ending the automatic transfer of some youth to adult court and making sure people reentering their communities after incarceration can get help with groceries were big wins from 2021 — worth celebrating and adding to with more laws that reduce incarceration and its harms.
Authorities have detected deadly avian influenza in flock of Ky. chickens, working to prevent spread

Federal and state authorities say a case of avian influenza has been detected in a flock of commercial broiler chickens in Kentucky near the state’s border with Tennessee. Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn said the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in samples taken from the premise in Fulton County. Another suspected case in Webster County is waiting final lab confirmation.
Northkey Community Care one of four Kentucky clinics to participate in federal CCBHC program

Northern Kentucky-based Northkey Community Care is among four community mental health clinics participating in a federal initiative to expand access to behavioral, mental health care and medical services. The initiative called the Demonstration Program for Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs) is within the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services...
Association of School Superintendents announces first Kids First Kentucky awareness campaign

The Kentucky Association of School Superintendents (KASS) on Tuesday officially launched its Kids First Kentucky initiative. The public awareness campaign, through the support of Kentucky’s 171 school superintendents, teachers, school administrators, families and other stakeholders, seeks to build brighter futures for students in and outside the classroom. This year, Kids First Kentucky legislative priorities include: (1) fully funding transportation; (2) increasing education funding per student; and (3) giving school districts more freedom.
NKU expects SAC approval of new master’s program for fall, first in KY, in cardiovascular profusion

The Northern Kentucky University College of Health and Human Services has announced a new Master of Science in Cardiovascular Perfusion degree program, a first in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, pending approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. The program recently received approval from the Kentucky...
Rep. Kim Banta introduces legislation to protect due process rights of Kentucky’s college students

Representative Kim Banta, R-Ft. Mitchell, has introduced HB 290, the Kentucky Campus Due Process Protection Act. This legislation is a comprehensive protection of student rights at universities across the Commonwealth. “An undergraduate education is an expensive endeavor for students and their families. Students have worked hard to get where they...
Our Rich History: Outloud Festival comes to TMC, becomes Caden Blincoe Outloud Festival 1992-1999

Part 32 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021. It was in the early 1990’s that a community-conscious retired journalist named Caden Blincoe was working as a volunteer and Board of Trustees member for the Northern Kentucky Literacy Council. His idea for an “Outloud Festival,” at which well-known authors would read from their works, was his way of assuring that those who could not read would still be able to experience great writing as it was “being read by its authors.” In those early years, the festival was held outdoors, in a big tent initially at Big Bone Lick State Park in Boone County. Even with such outstanding authors as James Still and Nick Clooney, the attendance at these all-day Saturday fall events was never large, although the inclement weather was clearly a factor attendance-wise in those critical first few years.
Doug Flora: Kentucky legislature can save lives by investing in tobacco prevention, cessation programs

As an oncologist, I see the devastating impact tobacco use has on Kentuckians far too often. In Kentucky, 24.2% of cancer cases and 34.6% of cancer deaths are due to smoking. In fact, due to high tobacco use rates, Kentucky has the highest proportion of smoking-related cancer cases and smoking-related cancer deaths in the country. Kentucky can and must do better.
Art Lander’s Outdoors: March 1 marks new license year for Ky. anglers, unofficial start of fishing season

Don’t let the snow, ice and cold get you down. The beginning of spring fishing is right around the corner. It starts with the new license year on March 1, the unofficial kick-off of our seasonal piscatorial festivities, followed by the release of the Kentucky Fishing & Boating Guide and Fishing Forecast and Tips, later in the month. These annual publications, available online and in hard copy, detail fishing regulations for the new year and provide anglers with the status of fisheries in Kentucky’s lakes, tailwaters and rivers.
