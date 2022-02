CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Novant Health announced it is adjusting visitor restrictions at its North Carolina hospitals due to a decline in COVID-19 cases statewide. Most patients hospitalized at Novant facilities in North Carolina will now be allowed to have an unrestricted number of visitors who are at least 12 years old, with limits remaining in place in certain areas, or as needed for safe social distancing in waiting areas and patient rooms.

