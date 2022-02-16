ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Scaling Into Kornit Digital After 50% Setback From Recent Highs

By Henrik Alex
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Leader in digital textile printing solutions reported better-than-expected Q4 results and guided Q1/FY2022 revenues above expectations as business momentum remains strong. In recent years, Israel-based Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) or "Kornit" has grown into a leader in digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries. As print-on-demand...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Kornit Digital Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $89.99M (+24.5% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, KRNT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Celanese: Thoughts Post The DuPont Deal

Celanese (CE) surprised its investors with a mega deal as it has reached an $11 billion transaction with DuPont (NYSE:DD) to acquire its Mobility & Materials business. As the deal is set to transform Celanese in a major way, let's first look at the stand-alone operations, before making up thoughts on the impact of the deal with DuPont, as I have some reservations on the transaction as well.
AGRICULTURE
Seeking Alpha

GlobalFoundries: Aggressive Expansion Paves Path To Double-Digit Growth

We analysed GlobalFoundries' business and expansion plans to increase wafer capacity across its Singapore, US and Germany facilities. We analysed GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc (GFS), and its $6 bln capacity expansion plans to Singapore, the US, and Germany over the next 2 years, which we believe could support its growth. Furthermore, we analysed its long-term agreements which management guided has risen above $20 bln with major chipmaker clients including AMD (AMD) and QUALCOMM (QCOM), to determine its demand outlook. Lastly, we analysed its free cash flow and debt levels to determine the cash available for the company's future capex and R&D requirements needed to enhance its competitiveness in terms of its technological advancement.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Online Retail#Digital Printing#Kornit Digital Ltd#Krnt#Amzn#Kornit Digital
Seeking Alpha

Yeti: Earnings Tell The Full Story

Investors are pessimistic on YETI's potential as we transition out of the pandemic. Yeti Holdings (NYSE:YETI) is a retailer and distributor of outdoor products. YETI primarily focuses on coolers and drinkware, selling its products in outdoor retailers as well as on its website. The company saw a massive increase in demand during the pandemic and has since pulled back over 40%. However, the company is a dominant player in its market and is well-positioned in terms of retailers, brand recognition, and profitability. The recent pullback is a product of supply chain bottlenecks as well as uncertainty following the pandemic, both of which have been overestimated in terms of their effect on YETI.
MARKETS
komando.com

Smishing is spreading – How to spot it

If you aren’t up-to-date on the biggest scamming schemes, you’re putting yourself at risk. There are a lot of widespread cons that many people don’t know about. Tap or click here for seven new scams to watch out for. Take smishing, for example. While it isn’t all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
Seeking Alpha

Cornerstone Building Brands: The CBR Deal Spread Represents An Opportunity

On February 13, 2022, CBR, majority owner of Cornerstone Building Brands, announced a take private bid of $24.65 per share. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR) received a firm proposal on February 13, 2022, to take the company private by its 51% majority owner Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CBR) at $24.65 per share. Shares naturally rose from its Friday close of $18.40 to close at $22.44, up almost 22%. The bid has been characterized as a "best and final" offer by CBR. This bid spread of $2.21 represents a 9.8% upside on the current share price. If you have been long shares, this is already a nice return but the question is whether it is worth continuing to hold shares to close this spread. This article looks at the information we know now to try to assess the risk of a deal break.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Meta Platforms: The Big Reset

Meta Platforms took a big hit after earnings. Meta Platforms (FB) stock did take a big hit after the Q4 earnings report. The company does have some headwinds due to slowing user growth and a lesser advantage due to Apple's iOS software and regulations in Europe making it more difficult for Meta to track users across other apps and websites. However, the company is still a cash cow for advertising and has billions of active users to benefit from.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Global-e Online: Strong Results Amid The Carnage

Global-e Online just delivered excellent results in the midst of lackluster results from other e-commerce companies. Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) just delivered excellent results considering that many other ecommerce companies including the company's partner and investor Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) have produced rather lackluster results lately due to fading pandemic benefits. Despite the excellent results the company has been putting up, the stock of Global-e Online, like most e-commerce companies, has collapsed since the beginning of 2022.
MARKETS
Seattle Times

Expedia swings to profit even after omicron setbacks

Expedia Group reported fourth-quarter profit that topped analysts’ estimates, benefiting from a holiday travel season that proved resilient despite the onset of the omicron Covid-19 variant. Shares gained in extended trading. Net income was $276 million in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $412...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

LendingTree: Investor Day Outlines The Case For A Post-Pandemic Bounce Back

LendingTree's updated guidance numbers offered plenty of positives, as the company looks set to navigate near-term headwinds unscathed. LendingTree's (TREE) latest investor day event provided investors much reason for optimism despite industry-wide headwinds in Home and Insurance, as positive proof points like the upbeat profit guidance led by Consumer as well as new product launches support the case for TREE's P&L turning the corner in fiscal 2022. Looking ahead, TREE remains well-positioned to navigate any headwinds from pending rate hikes on the back of its diversified platform, flexible expense structure, and opportunistic management team. And with incremental revenue drivers like My LendingTree set to kick in as well. I see plenty of scope for multiple expansion over time.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

National Presto Industries: Still Appealing Despite Recent Troubles

National Presto Industries has not performed all that well as of late, both from a share price perspective and fundamentally. When it comes to small, diverse companies, one of the most interesting on my radar is a firm called National Presto Industries (NPK). In addition to selling houseware products, the company also works in the defense segment for the U.S. military. As a smaller operation, the company also has a segment dedicated to the manufacturer of things like fire extinguishers and early warning systems. These three units are quite a departure from one another, but it makes the company an interesting prospect. Another benefit for shareholders is that the company has generally been a fairly stable enterprise in terms of both the revenue it generates and its cash flows. With these cash flows, the company has historically paid out a small, consistent dividend. Plus it has also paid out large special dividends that make the yield for investors quite appealing. Recently, the company has experienced some pains caused by supply chain issues and other factors. And because of this, shares are not priced as attractively as they once were. But even with these temporary issues, the company should make an interesting prospect for long-term, income-seeking, value-oriented investors.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Citizens Financial Undervalued Ahead Of What Should Be Further Positive Transformation

For some time now, my thesis on Citizens Financial (CFG) has been about a bank that is transforming from a perennial operational underperformer into a much better-run bank. Quarter by quarter and year by year, management continues to build the case for believing in that transformative potential. Now, heading into 2022, Citizens looks well-positioned with respect to loan growth and sensitivity, and if management can execute on further efficiency, competitiveness, and quality drives, the upside could be meaningful.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Seeking Alpha

Align Technology: An Orthodontics Company Worth Investment

The orthodontics industry is expected to grow rapidly in the next few years, with the North American market leading the way. Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) is an Arizona-based company that designs, manufactures, and markets various orthodontic products through Computer-aided Design (CAD) and Computer-aided manufacturing (CAM). Their products are aimed at restoration while also providing a good aesthetic. One of the company’s two segments, the Clear Aligner segment, consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion. The other major segment is the scanner and services business which deals with intraoral scanning systems such as a single hardware platform and restorative/orthodontic software services. The company has a global manufacturing pipeline where it primarily manufactures aligners in Juarez, Mexico, while its scanners are manufactured in China and Israel.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Is Cloudflare Stock A Good Pick For 2022? Buy Before It Takes Off

Cloudflare reported another robust quarter in FQ4. It demonstrates the significant tailwinds underpinning its land-and-expand strategy. Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) released a robust FQ4 earnings report that demonstrated that it fully deserves its growth premium. Co-founder and CEO Matthew Prince and Team continue to stride across the enterprise space, winning important new deals. Furthermore, its dollar-based net return rate (NRR) continues to demonstrate the strength of its land-and-expand strategy. Despite growing its revenue at a CAGR of 50% over the last five years, it's still under-represented based on its new wins. Cloudflare's cloud-native, software-defined architecture ensures that it partakes in the multi-year secular trend towards cloud workloads, cybersecurity (zero-trust), serverless framework, and edge computing. The company may have built its name as a distributed denial-of-service ((DDos)) leader. But, it is rapidly expanding its TAM from just $32B in 2018 to $100B by 2024. Given that it only reported $656M in revenue for FY21, there's a long runway of growth for Cloudflare to leverage.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Everything We Like And Dislike About Palantir's Q4 Results

Palantir (PLTR) has posted one of its steepest intraday declines in almost a year after reporting fourth quarter earnings that missed consensus estimates. The stock extended declines of 11% in pre-market trading Thursday, and proceeded with an intraday plunge of as much as 8% during the regular session. Palantir shares...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Palantir Quietly Came Good - It's Now A Buy On Pure Fundamentals

During Palantir's dizzying ascent post its direct listing, the fundamentals of the business were really not all that impressive. DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
50K+
Post
406K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy