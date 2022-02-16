ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

Local officials call on Gov. Newsom to change Prop 47, crackdown on crime

By Liv Johnson
 5 days ago

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – Local officials are calling on Governor Gavin Newsom to change Proposition 47 and take a harsher stance on crime.

It comes after a recent UC Berkley poll shows 59% of California residents support changing Prop 47.

Voters passed Prop 47, known as the Safe Neighborhoods and Schools Act, back in 2014.

It reduces non-violent drug and theft crimes from felonies to misdemeanors, including thefts of retail items valued up to $950.
Now, local officials like Assemblyman Jim Patterson, Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims, and Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward want criminals to face harsher penalties.

“Prop 47 has become a disaster, and now, our neighbors, our friends, are seeing it for what it really, really is,” said Ward. “It’s a social experiment born on the back of law-abiding citizens and small business owners, and it’s an absolute failure.”

While Ward says Prop 47 has served its purpose in reducing overcrowded populations, the results of UC Berkley’s poll show Californians are fed up with rising theft rates as criminals are free to walk the streets.

