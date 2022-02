The CW has released the synopsis for "Tried and True", the upcoming sixth episode of Superman & Lois' second season. The episode is scheduled to air on March 1st. The episode sounds like it will find nearly all of the series' major players in tense situations which is no surprise considering the events of recent episodes. Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) has been dealing with the cult her sister, Lucy (Jenna Dewan) is in, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) has been dealing with the darker side of politics, and Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) has had his own issues with the military. Now, however, those things seem to come to a head, for everyone.

