Herreid FFA tractor giveaway winners

Buchheit of Jacksonville is gearing up for its annual Future Farmers of America fundraiser, with this year's event benefiting the FFA chapters at Jacksonville and Winchester high schools. During the fundraiser, customers who visit Buchheit's Jacksonville store will be asked to donate $1 or $5 to their local FFA chapter....
(Atlantic) Seven members of the Atlantic FFA Chapter advanced to the district competition. On Wednesday, February 9th, 2022, 23 members of the Atlantic FFA chapter competed in the Sub District Career Development Events. Lola Comes, (pictured) placed 1st in the FFA Creed, earning a gold, Dylan Comes finished 1st in the Extemporaneous Speaking category, making Silver, and Cooper Jipsen placed 1st in the Ag Welding category and earned gold.
The Fort Atkinson holiday parade took place on Saturday, Nov. 13, starting at 5:30 p.m. Fort Atkinson FFA received a lot of help from former FFA members to put together the float. Former Fort FFA members, Logan Haas (class of 2020) provided his trailer for our float and Seeger Bos (class of 2020) let us use his tractor to pull the trailer.
Last week, our Klein Collins FFA students participated in the 2022 Klein ISD Livestock Show. The champions are as follow…. Grand Champion Ag Mechanics – Justin Reaves, Jake Oberrath, and Connor Wallace. Grand Champion Market Broilers – Laura Reaves. Grand Champion Fryer Rabbits – Katelyn Patterson. Grand...
National FFA Week is next week, and the Antigo chapter has been busy making celebratory plans since the holiday season. Locally, members want their fellow Antigo High School students and the community at large to know that FFA is more than agriculture. It includes learning a variety of life skills and volunteer opportunities in members’ hometowns.
"FFA changed my life," said Ubly FFA advisor and agriscience teacher Melissa Kramer, and she believes that it can do the same for others. Kramer joined the Lapeer FFA in her freshman year of high school at the insistence of her 4-H leader, so that there would be enough students to make a night class.
The 2022 National FFA Week has begun! Running February 19-26. Chapters from across the United States are impacting their communities by taking the time to host service projects that will make a difference for today, tomorrow, and for more important days to come. FFA is the premier youth organization preparing members for leadership and careers in the science, business, and technology of agriculture.
