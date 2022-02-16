ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobridge, SD

Gale/Hillside

By Peggy Van Beek
ppioneer.com
 5 days ago

Gilbert and Cathie Mickelson left last Monday for Texas, and they returned on...

www.ppioneer.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Why a Putin summit would be a huge risk for Biden

CNN — By agreeing in principle to a summit with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, President Joe Biden is reaching for a signature foreign policy win, but accepting massive political and strategic risks that could easily backfire. Biden’s last-ditch, still-tentative and highly conditioned agreement to meet the Russian President came...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Mobridge, SD
Mobridge, SD
Sports
CBS News

Russia extends troop drills near Ukraine as violence spikes

Kyiv, Ukraine — Russia extended military drills near Ukraine's northern borders Sunday amid increased fears that two days of sustained shelling along the contact line between soldiers and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine could spark an invasion. The exercises, originally set to end Sunday, brought a sizable contingent of...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gale#Hillside#Great Plains Restaurant
The Hill

US Olympic figure skaters' appeal for medals denied

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Saturday denied an appeal from U.S. figure skaters to receive the silver medals won in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The CAS said in a press release that a panel met on Saturday night in Beijing and decided to dismiss the team's appeal, adding that the decision "not to hold the medal ceremony for the figure skating team event" was still in effect.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy