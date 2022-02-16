ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Tuesday's Wolves-Charlotte game recap

By Kent Youngblood
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 3 days ago

He scored 39 points with 15 rebounds, leading the Wolves — down...

www.startribune.com

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Gophers gameday: Men's basketball team plays host to Northwestern

3 p.m. vs. Northwestern • Williams Arena • Big Ten Network, 100.3 FM. Preview: The Gophers (12-12, 3-12 in the Big Ten) already lost twice this week in a stretch of three games in five days that ends Saturday against Northwestern at home. Minnesota's back-to-back road losses at Ohio State (70-45) and Penn State (67-46) were the first consecutive games scoring under 50 points since the 2013-14 season. The Wildcats (12-12, 5-10) had three straight wins before falling to Illinois and Purdue in their past two games.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Gomillion leads Cleveland St. past Milwaukee 78-61

MILWAUKEE — Tre Gomillion had 20 points as Cleveland State beat Milwaukee 78-61 on Friday night. Torrey Patton had 11 points and seven rebounds for Cleveland State (18-7, 14-4 Horizon League). Yahel Hill also scored 11 points. D'Moi Hodge had 10 points. Joey St. Pierre had 12 points for...
NBA
#Wolves Charlotte
Minneapolis Star Tribune

On-ice attack during Duluth high school hockey game leads to sportsmanship work

DULUTH - In the final minutes of a matchup between city rivals last week, Denfeld High School's Cooper McClure snagged the puck and tried to stuff it into the Duluth East goal — like he had done twice before in that game. But this time, McClure was cross-checked by an East player and repeatedly punched in the head as he was sprawled face-down on the ice.
DULUTH, MN
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Vikings make it official: Kevin O'Connell is the new head coach

The Vikings officially reached a deal with Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell to make him the 10th head coach in team history on Wednesday, putting the finishing touches on a regime that could define much of the Wilf family's third decade of team ownership. O'Connell, three days removed from helping...
NFL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Wild, Marcus Foligno back in Winnipeg for rematch with Jets

WINNIPEG — The rematch has arrived. After a tense tussle last week that resulted in three fights and a suspension, the Wild and Jets are reuniting Wednesday at Canada Life Centre for their final clash of the regular season on the heels of that feisty 2-0 loss for the Wild on Feb.8.
NHL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Lindsay Whalen is one of 11 finalists for the Basketball Hall of Fame

Lindsay Whalen has taken another step towards the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Announced as a first-time nominee in December, Whalen was named a finalist for the class of 2022 on Friday. The induction class will be announced on April 2 at the men's Final Four. "It's something you dream...
NBA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Champagnie scores 31 to carry St. John's past Butler 91-57

NEW YORK — Julian Champagnie had 31 points as St. John's easily defeated Butler 91-57 on Friday night. Aaron Wheeler had 16 points for St. John's (15-11, 7-8 Big East Conference). Posh Alexander added 13 points and 10 assists. Jayden Taylor had 19 points and six rebounds for the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

No. 10 UConn beats Xavier 89-35, win streak reaches 3 games

CINCINNATI — Christyn Williams scored 13 points and Azzi Fudd added 11 as No. 10 Connecticut beat Xavier 89-35 on Friday night, extending its winning streak to three games. UConn (18-5, 12-1 Big East) is beginning to get healthy after eight of its 12 players missed at least two games due to injury or illness this season.
CINCINNATI, OH
Minneapolis Star Tribune

South Dakota State plays St. Thomas after Wilson's 21-point game

Saint Thomas Tommies (8-18, 2-12 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (24-4, 15-0 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Dakota State -18; over/under is 157. BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State hosts the Saint Thomas Tommies after Doug Wilson scored 21 points in South Dakota State's 91-66 win against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.
BROOKINGS, SD
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Reynolds Jr. scores 17 to lead Monmouth over Rider 60-58

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Shavar Reynolds Jr. posted 17 points and six assists as Monmouth edged past Rider 60-58 on Friday night. Reynolds made one of two free throws with 7 seconds remaining and Monmouth held on to win when Dwight Murray Jr. missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
BASKETBALL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Spring training officially delayed as Major League Baseball lockout continues

The Major League Baseball owners' lockout of their players claimed their first games on Friday, and though the seven Twins games wiped out by the cancellation don't count, they vividly illustrate the increasing danger to games that do. "We regret that, without a collective bargaining agreement in place, we must...
MLB
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Mississippi State beats travel-weary Missouri 68-49

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Tolu Smith scored 16 points, Iverson Molinar added 13 points and Mississippi State beat Missouri 68-49 on Friday night in a game delayed 2 hours, 30 minutes due to travel issues for the Tigers. Mississippi State took its first lead of the game during a 10-0...
BASKETBALL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Friberg, Langborg score 15 each to lead Princeton over Brown

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Drew Friberg and Ryan Langborg scored 15 points each as Princeton defeated Brown 69-50 on Friday night. Jaelin Llewellyn added 13 points and eight rebounds for Princeton (18-5, 8-2 Ivy League). Tosan Evbuomwan had nine rebounds and five assists. Tamenang Choh had 18 points and 10...
PRINCETON, MN
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Gophers baseball opens season by winning in a rout

The Gophers baseball team, after a rough 6-31 season in 2021, hoped for a better season this year. And, at least on Opening Day, his players gave coach John Anderson, starting his 41st season, plenty to be encouraged about. Minnesota hammered Florida Atlantic 9-1 Friday night in nonconfence baseball in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Ituka scores 23 to lift Marist over Siena 62-53

ALBANY, N.Y. — Jao Ituka had 23 points as Marist got past Siena 62-53 on Friday night. Ituka shot 10 for 12 from the line. He added eight rebounds. Ricardo Wright had 15 points for Marist (12-13, 7-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Victor Enoh added 10 rebounds.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Justen Close stops 37 shots as Gophers hockey edges Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, PA. — Jack Perbix scored two goals, one an empty-netter, and Justen Close made a career-high 37 saves as the No. 5 Gophers hockey team edged Penn State 3-1 on Friday night at Pegular Ice Arena. It was the fifth straight win for Minnesota (20-11, 15-6 Big...
SPORTS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Santiago scores 14 to lead Kent St. past Ohio 75-52

KENT, Ohio — Giovanni Santiago came off the bench to score 14 points to carry Kent State to a 75-52 win over Ohio on Friday night, the Golden Flashes' eighth straight victory. Malique Jacobs also had 14 points to go with nine rebounds for Kent State (17-9, 12-4 Mid-American...
KENT, OH

