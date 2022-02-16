Tuesday's Wolves-Charlotte game recap

D’Angelo Russell and the Minnesota Timberwolves praised fans following their overtime win Tuesday night against Charlotte. Russell challenged fans to be loud and even purchased 250 tickets for fans who promised to stand until the team scored.
3 p.m. vs. Northwestern • Williams Arena • Big Ten Network, 100.3 FM. Preview: The Gophers (12-12, 3-12 in the Big Ten) already lost twice this week in a stretch of three games in five days that ends Saturday against Northwestern at home. Minnesota's back-to-back road losses at Ohio State (70-45) and Penn State (67-46) were the first consecutive games scoring under 50 points since the 2013-14 season. The Wildcats (12-12, 5-10) had three straight wins before falling to Illinois and Purdue in their past two games.
MILWAUKEE — Tre Gomillion had 20 points as Cleveland State beat Milwaukee 78-61 on Friday night. Torrey Patton had 11 points and seven rebounds for Cleveland State (18-7, 14-4 Horizon League). Yahel Hill also scored 11 points. D'Moi Hodge had 10 points. Joey St. Pierre had 12 points for...
A few minutes into Thursday's demoralizing 67-46 loss at Penn State, Ben Johnson could tell his players were already out of sorts. They weren't getting up and down the court with the same juice. They weren't executing nearly as smoothly offensively and defensively. The Nittany Lions were playing "with more energy and life," Johnson said.
DULUTH - In the final minutes of a matchup between city rivals last week, Denfeld High School's Cooper McClure snagged the puck and tried to stuff it into the Duluth East goal — like he had done twice before in that game. But this time, McClure was cross-checked by an East player and repeatedly punched in the head as he was sprawled face-down on the ice.
The Vikings officially reached a deal with Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell to make him the 10th head coach in team history on Wednesday, putting the finishing touches on a regime that could define much of the Wilf family's third decade of team ownership. O'Connell, three days removed from helping...
WINNIPEG — The rematch has arrived. After a tense tussle last week that resulted in three fights and a suspension, the Wild and Jets are reuniting Wednesday at Canada Life Centre for their final clash of the regular season on the heels of that feisty 2-0 loss for the Wild on Feb.8.
Lindsay Whalen has taken another step towards the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Announced as a first-time nominee in December, Whalen was named a finalist for the class of 2022 on Friday. The induction class will be announced on April 2 at the men's Final Four. "It's something you dream...
NEW YORK — Julian Champagnie had 31 points as St. John's easily defeated Butler 91-57 on Friday night. Aaron Wheeler had 16 points for St. John's (15-11, 7-8 Big East Conference). Posh Alexander added 13 points and 10 assists. Jayden Taylor had 19 points and six rebounds for the...
CINCINNATI — Christyn Williams scored 13 points and Azzi Fudd added 11 as No. 10 Connecticut beat Xavier 89-35 on Friday night, extending its winning streak to three games. UConn (18-5, 12-1 Big East) is beginning to get healthy after eight of its 12 players missed at least two games due to injury or illness this season.
Saint Thomas Tommies (8-18, 2-12 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (24-4, 15-0 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Dakota State -18; over/under is 157. BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State hosts the Saint Thomas Tommies after Doug Wilson scored 21 points in South Dakota State's 91-66 win against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Shavar Reynolds Jr. posted 17 points and six assists as Monmouth edged past Rider 60-58 on Friday night. Reynolds made one of two free throws with 7 seconds remaining and Monmouth held on to win when Dwight Murray Jr. missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
The Major League Baseball owners' lockout of their players claimed their first games on Friday, and though the seven Twins games wiped out by the cancellation don't count, they vividly illustrate the increasing danger to games that do. "We regret that, without a collective bargaining agreement in place, we must...
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Tolu Smith scored 16 points, Iverson Molinar added 13 points and Mississippi State beat Missouri 68-49 on Friday night in a game delayed 2 hours, 30 minutes due to travel issues for the Tigers. Mississippi State took its first lead of the game during a 10-0...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Drew Friberg and Ryan Langborg scored 15 points each as Princeton defeated Brown 69-50 on Friday night. Jaelin Llewellyn added 13 points and eight rebounds for Princeton (18-5, 8-2 Ivy League). Tosan Evbuomwan had nine rebounds and five assists. Tamenang Choh had 18 points and 10...
The Gophers baseball team, after a rough 6-31 season in 2021, hoped for a better season this year. And, at least on Opening Day, his players gave coach John Anderson, starting his 41st season, plenty to be encouraged about. Minnesota hammered Florida Atlantic 9-1 Friday night in nonconfence baseball in...
ALBANY, N.Y. — Jao Ituka had 23 points as Marist got past Siena 62-53 on Friday night. Ituka shot 10 for 12 from the line. He added eight rebounds. Ricardo Wright had 15 points for Marist (12-13, 7-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Victor Enoh added 10 rebounds.
BABSON PARK — Jordan Christian Prep built a double-digit lead in the first half and withstood some third-quarter controversy before pulling away in the fourth quarter.
The Seahawks' final margin of victory in their 64-45 victory was indicative of their dominance of Young Kids in Motion on Friday afternoon in the FIHSAA state...
STATE COLLEGE, PA. — Jack Perbix scored two goals, one an empty-netter, and Justen Close made a career-high 37 saves as the No. 5 Gophers hockey team edged Penn State 3-1 on Friday night at Pegular Ice Arena. It was the fifth straight win for Minnesota (20-11, 15-6 Big...
KENT, Ohio — Giovanni Santiago came off the bench to score 14 points to carry Kent State to a 75-52 win over Ohio on Friday night, the Golden Flashes' eighth straight victory. Malique Jacobs also had 14 points to go with nine rebounds for Kent State (17-9, 12-4 Mid-American...
