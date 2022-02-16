ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia makes moves to ease Ukraine tensions; West skeptical

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ue6YU_0eFlIEqp00

Russia made two overtures to ease tensions around Ukraine — reporting a pullback of troops near its neighbor and welcoming talks with the West. But the United States and its allies said they needed evidence of the troop movements and that the threat of a Russian invasion still loomed.

For the second day Tuesday, there were signs of hope that Europe might avoid war following weeks of escalating East-West tensions as Moscow massed around 150,000 troops on three sides of Ukraine and held massive military drills. Those moves led to dire warnings from Washington, London and other European capitals that Russia was preparing to roll into Ukraine.

But the tenor changed this week. President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Russia does not want war and would rely on negotiations in its efforts to eliminate any chance that Ukraine could one day join NATO — his key demand in the crisis. At the same time, he did not commit to a full pullback, saying Russia’s next moves in the standoff will depend on how the situation evolves.

Russia also offered few details of the pullback, and President Joe Biden said American officials had not verified Russia’s claim. He promised that the U.S. would give diplomacy “every chance,” but he struck a skeptical tone about Moscow's intentions.

“Two paths are still open," Biden said in remarks at the White House. "But let there be no doubt: If Russia commits this breach by invading Ukraine, responsible nations around the world will not hesitate to respond. If we do not stand for freedom where it is at risk today, we’ll surely pay a steeper price tomorrow.”

Even amid the glimmers of hope, Biden said 150,000 Russian forces are now massed near Ukraine and in neighboring Belarus — an increase from an earlier U.S. estimate of 130,000 troops.

Russia’s claim that it pulled back troops "would be good, but we have not yet verified that,” Biden said. “Indeed, our analysts indicate that they remain very much in a threatening position.”

Russia has denied having any invasion plans. It wants the West to keep Ukraine and other former Soviet nations out of NATO, halt weapons deployments near Russian borders and roll back forces from Eastern Europe .

The U.S. and its allies have roundly rejected those demands, but they offered to engage in talks with Russia on ways to bolster security in Europe.

Speaking after meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Putin said the West agreed to discuss a ban on missile deployment to Europe, restrictions on military drills and other confidence-building measures — issues that Moscow put on the table years ago.

He said Russia is open to discuss “some of those elements," but added that it would do so only in combination "with the main issues that are of primary importance for us.”

While Scholz reiterated that NATO's eastward expansion “is not on the agenda — everyone knows that very well,” Putin retorted that Moscow will not be assuaged by such assurances.

“They are telling us it won't happen tomorrow,” Putin said. “Well, when will it happen? The day after tomorrow? What does it change for us in the historic perspective? Nothing.”

Scholz also said diplomatic options are “far from exhausted,” and he praised the announcement of a troop withdrawal as a “good signal,” adding: "We hope that more will follow.”

The Russian Defense Ministry released images of tanks and howitzers rolling onto railway platforms and more tanks rolling across snowy fields. It did not disclose where or when the images were taken, or where the vehicles were headed, other than “to places of permanent deployment.”

Ukraine expressed skepticism.

“We won’t believe when we hear, we’ll believe when we see,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

And NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that there have been no signs, so far, of a reduced military presence on Ukraine's borders.

Meanwhile, a series of cyberattacks knocked out the websites of the Ukrainian army, the defense ministry and major banks. There was no indication that the relatively low-level denial-of-service attacks might be a smoke screen for more serious cyber mischief. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the U.S. has not yet determined who was behind the attacks.

Despite the worst East-West tensions in decades, few Russians expect a war. In a village in Russia’s Belgorod region, about 30 kilometers (18 miles) from Ukraine’s border, residents carried on with life as usual, even as more military personnel have been passing through village streets.

“We are really on the border, we really have relatives here and there, everyone has somebody” on the Ukrainian side, villager Lyudmila Nechvolod said. "No one wants war.”

Russian lawmakers urged Putin to recognize rebel-held areas in eastern Ukraine as independent states. The State Duma, Russia’s lower house, voted to submit an appeal to Putin to that effect.

Putin said the request reflects the Russian public's sympathy for the suffering of people trapped in the conflict in eastern Ukraine that has killed over 14,000 since 2014. He noted, however, that Russia continues to believe a 2015 peace deal brokered by France and Germany should serve as the main vehicle for a settlement of the separatist conflict.

___

Karmanau reported from Kyiv, Ukraine, and Madhani from Washington. Associated Press writers Dasha Litvinova in Moscow, Angela Charlton in Paris, Lorne Cook in Brussels, Monika Scislowska in Warsaw, Geir Moulson in Berlin, Jill Lawless in London, Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark, and Robert Burns, Matthew Lee and Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson says scrapping Covid isolation requirements is ‘moment of pride’

Boris Johnson has said scrapping requirements for people to self-isolate if they have Covid is a “moment of pride” as he prepares to remove restrictions that have been in place since the start of the pandemic.The prime minister’s cabinet is expected to confirm the policy change on Monday, which will make it legal for people to mix with other members of the public, such as getting on a crowded train, while having the virus for the first time since the start of the pandemic. MPs will be updated on the decision in the House of Commons in the afternoon,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Russian invasion of Ukraine remains ‘credible’ as Putin and Biden mull talks

Russia launching an invasion of Ukraine remains a “very credible threat”, a minister has warned, as Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin tentatively agreed to hold a crisis summit.The US President agreed during last-ditch diplomatic efforts amid heightening tensions to meet his Russian counterpart on the condition Moscow does not invade.But the prospect of talks did little to dampen fears an attack was imminent, with the White House saying the Kremlin was continuing to prepare a “full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon”.In the UK, business minister Paul Scully warned that Moscow had amassed 7,000 extra troops on the Ukrainian border within...
POLITICS
AFP

Iran president makes maiden Gulf trip for gas, nuclear talks

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Qatar on his first visit to a Gulf Arab state Monday for a major gas summit that will be dominated by tensions over Ukraine. Tuesday's Gas Exporting Countries Forum will be overshadowed by growing tensions around Ukraine which have boosted demand for gas as well as the price paid by consumers.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: PM to remove final Covid restrictions as he dodges questions on No 10 parties

Prime minister Boris Johnson is likely to scrap the requirements for people to self-isolate if they have Covid, in a move that he has called a “moment of pride”.Mr Johnson's cabinet is expected to confirm the policy change on Monday, which will make it legal for infected people to mix with other members of the public.The proposal would be about “finally giving people back their freedom” after “one of the most difficult periods in our country’s history", the prime minister said. The announcement comes just a day after it was announced that the Queen had tested positive for Covid-19.Meanwhile,...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Olaf Scholz
The Independent

Asian shares mostly lower as investors eye Ukraine crisis

Asian shares were mostly lower Monday after a retreat on Wall Street, as investors watched for developments in Ukraine after Russia rescinded earlier pledges to pull tens of thousands of its troops away from Ukraine’s northern border. Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai declined while Sydney advanced. The White House said President Joe Biden had agreed “in principle” to meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin if he refrains from launching an assault that U.S. officials say appears increasingly likely. Russia's decision extended military exercises that brought an estimated 30,000 Russian forces to Belarus, Ukraine's northern neighbor. They had...
WORLD
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

EU mulls ways to stop the possible breakup of Bosnia

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union foreign ministers on Monday discussed ways to ease tensions in Bosnia and prevent the possible breakup up of the ethnically divided Balkan country as the peace agreement brokered over 25 years ago continues to unravel. "The nationalist and separatist rhetoric is increasing...
POLITICS
Reuters

EU must act to avoid Bosnia 'falling apart', Borrell says

BRUSSELS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers meeting in Brussels must take decisions to stop a "critical" crisis in Bosnia becoming worse, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday. Bosnia has been going through its worst political crisis since the end of the Balkan wars of...
EUROPE
The Independent

US, Egypt launch group to prepare for COP27 climate summit

The United States and Egypt on Monday launched a joint working group to prepare for the next climate change summit in November, the American envoy for climate issues said.Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said the group is focused on the United Nations' COP27 conference in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. He said the country has already begun its preparations for the meeting.Kerry said other world tensions, including the ongoing Ukraine crisis, “will not change the reality of what is happening every day with respect to our climate," and called the issue an “international threat for...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Russia#Ukraine#Copenhagen#Russian#European#Nato#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
The Independent

AP News Digest 3:25 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.—————————ONLY ON AP—————————MISSING WOMEN-TRIBE IN CRISIS — Five Native American women have disappeared or been killed along California’s rugged Lost Coast in the past 18 months. The crisis has spurred the Yurok Tribe to declare an emergency and brought increased urgency to efforts to build a case database. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 2,000 words, photos, video. An abridged version of 1,050 words is also available.—————————- ...
WORLD
The Independent

Analysis: China's bubble Olympics kept reality at a distance

They did it — that much seems obvious. But what, exactly, was the “it” that they did?China pulled off a logistically adept Olympics with very few mechanical glitches — no small affair in the pandemic era. It made that happen primarily by creating what it called, in inimitable Chinese government style, a “closed-loop system” — the now-renowned Olympic “bubble” designed to corral anyone affiliated with the Olympics and, just as important, keep them from infecting the rest of the country. For these Games, the government made sure to put out the nice China. Inside the loop, all was amiable...
SPORTS
The Independent

Sufferer reveals recording of mysterious sound behind ‘Havana Syndrome’

An audio recording claims to reveal the sound associated with Havana Syndrome, the mysterious illness that has struck US bureaucrats, troops and intelligence officers in recent years.On Sunday, 60 Minutes revealed audio recorded by a former US official who had heard the noise at his home in Cuba’s Havana.The sound does not cause harm as it is a byproduct and not the sound itself.A former US official recorded a sound outside his home in Havana, Cuba. Injured officials 60 Minutes spoke with said the sound or a feeling of pressure came from one direction.NOTE: Listening to a recording of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

GLIMPSES: For Beijing airport workers, weariness at the end

One look at their faces and you'd know. Trouble is, you can't look at their faces. They're in hazmat suits and goggles.Doesn't matter. At the Beijing Capital International Airport, the body language tells the story. It's the story of weeks of Olympic work in an environment of COVID testing, COVID checkpoints and cleaning up after things — very diligently — as thousands of visitors stop by your capital during the era of COVID. Associated Press photographers passing through the airport on their way home after the Winter Games found workers in full-body hazmat suits showing weary body language as they worked to shepherd visitors out of China — and keep the departure areas absolutely spick and span.Check out these images by Alessandra Tarantino, Ashley Landis and Frank Augstein and you'll see. You might even feel a bit of the exhaustion, too. ___More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics Read More Analysis: China's bubble Olympics kept reality at a distance50 years after Nixon visit, US-China ties as fraught as everAt Olympics, cybersecurity worries linger in background
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

513K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy