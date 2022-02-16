Hussain: Mangeshkar’s music had power over us all

Recently Lata Mangeshkar, the nightingale of the Indo-Pakistan subcontinent, passed away at age 92 in Mumbai of complications of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

In the early part of her career, she just sang, but later, she also wrote lyrics and composed music. In more than 70 years of singing, she has left a deep imprint on Indian music.

She was basically a playback singer. In Indian movies, most actors lip sync the songs. Popular songs make the singers famous just as a director, actor, or music director becomes famous after a hit film. In her case, many of her songs became hits and quite a few became classics.

Her repertoire was vast and varied. Her voice could make people dance with joy or shed tears of despair while listening to a sad song.

A musical prodigy, she was trained by her father, who was an accomplished musician. After the premature death of her father in 1942, Lata, at age 13, became the breadwinner for her mother and four younger siblings. She broke on the Bollywood scene in 1949, and after that, there was no looking back.

By the time she retired from singing well into her 80s she had sung an unprecedented 25,000 songs. No singer in history has been so versatile or prolific.

Her versatility was unique. With a range of three octaves, she could deliver, to the delight of music composers, what other female singers could not. Music critics have, over the decades, admired the texture and range of her voice.

They wrote about the sharpness, freshness, sweetness, and agility of her voice. Most renowned movie heroines would insist on a clause in their contracts specifying that Lata Mangeshkar would be the playback singer for their roles.

In addition to singing in Hindi, Urdu, and her mother tongue Marathi, she sang in all languages spoken in India. Her popularity was not limited to India and Pakistan but also spread to the large Indian and Pakistani diaspora.

The generations of Indians and Pakistanis who grew up with her music measure the milestones in their lives with Lata’s songs.

Just as we remember the place we were at or what we were doing at the time when an important history-changing event took place, a certain song of hers takes us back instantly to that event. Our individual life journeys were often punctuated by her songs.

Lata never married. She was asked the question many times and she deflected the question by mentioning that her responsibility of supporting her mother and four siblings did not leave time to think about marriage.

But there were whispers of a romance between her and composer C. Ramchandra. But that and perhaps other potential romances never came to fruition. In one of her interviews, she admitted having some regrets and added that those thoughts were fleeting and transitory.

The day that Lata Mangeshkar died in Mumbai, there were funeral services in Toledo for Dr. Rajni Sharma, a well-known local obstetrician and gynecologist. At the service a slide show highlighted her multifaceted life. In the background played a song by Lata, an upbeat melody about life. It was as if Lata was paying her tribute to Rajni for a life well-lived.

My friend Sahibzada Riaz Noor, a poet living in Pakistan, wrote “The Last Tribute” in her honor when he heard of her passing. Here are a few stanzas from the poem:

The light that shone over millenniums

The voice like an angel warmed

Civilizations over centuries

Of Jumna Sindh and Ganges

The young girl in poverty

In penury born

Their hands in mehndi

You colored with song

Millions today grieve

A mother who sang

A child to sleep

Who removed her pangs

Over skies and waters

We shall hear your song

To no one land

This art and melody

Amer your geet to airs belong

Funerals of national icons can help bring cultures and religions closer.

Unfortunately, India is in the grip of Hindu nationalism that finds very little room for its 250 million Muslims in the country.

Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral was marred by the accusation by some of the stalwarts of the ruling Bhartiya Junta Party that Shah Rukh Khan, a Bollywood super star and a Muslim, had spit on the pyre of Lata.

What the actor did, and what every Muslim does when attending a funeral, irrespective of deceased’s religion, is to say a silent prayer and then blow the blessings toward the deceased.

Ignorance has no bounds and prejudice has no limits.

Lata Mangeshkar, the epitome of religious tolerance and acceptance, would have been appalled by the naked exploitation of religious values for political gain.

S. Amjad Hussain is an emeritus professor of surgery and humanities at the University of Toledo. His column runs every other week in The Blade. Contact him at aghaji3@icloud.com.