Editorial: 911 investigation should include solutions

On a normal day, 911 services operate without a glitch. Calls are answered and first responders dispatched 24/​7.

When those services break down, it’s a serious concern. Lives often are on the line. Minutes can make a difference between saving a life and losing a life.

The mix-up on the location of a call to the consolidated 911 center on Friday is troublesome. Rescue crews were initially directed to the wrong location. A crash led to a 911 call. Crews were first sent to the intersection of Erie and Monroe streets in Toledo. The crash was at Erie and Monroe in Sylvania. A woman had crashed into a pole. Passers-by rescued her. The vehicle burst into flames. The outcome could have been tragic.

An investigation proceeds on exactly what went wrong. A thorough investigation should determine the source of the problem, whether human or technological. Once that problem is determined, solutions must be put in place to stop such a mix-up from happening again.

The investigation shouldn’t be directed to find a scapegoat or impose punishment. The investigation should seek to correct, if the failure was human.

The county’s newly consolidated 911 operation is a complex endeavor, of that there is no doubt. Part of the difficulty may be the overlap of street and intersection names in the county. Sylvania Township Fire Chief Mike Ramm told Blade reporter Nancy Gagnet that street names have caused issues before.

It may be that a long-term solution would require some thought of renaming streets. People become attached and used to their street names. That’s understandable. If those names remain a persistent problem in dispatching emergency crews, at least a few changes in street names might be justified. Or perhaps some clear way to differentiate the names of streets across the county could be developed. Depending on the results of the investigation, county officials should look at all reasonable options to prevent such mix-ups in the future.

The Lucas County 911 Regional Council of Governments should make public the results of the investigation and proposed solutions as soon as the inquiry is completed.

A thorough investigation with the implementation of solutions can save lives.