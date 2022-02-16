ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Alex Hall stunts wild pull-back air ‘pretzel’ in slopestyle

By Daniel Griffin
 5 days ago

Alex Hall capped off his first run of the men’s slopestyle final with an incredible maneuver on the last jump, pulling back a right double cork 1080 into a 900 – the equivalent of a pretzel in the air – to score a 90.01.

