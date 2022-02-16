Daily Log: 2/16

Births

McLaren

St. Luke’s Hospital

Christen and Daniel Gilbert, Pemberville, boy, Feb. 15.

Mercy Health

St. Vincent Medical Center

Brittany and Preston Wielinski, Waterville, boy, Feb. 14.

Taylor Molina, Lyons, Ohio, boy, Feb. 14.

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital

Candiss Walker, Toledo, girl, Feb. 14.

Crime reports

Burglaries

Makayla Gutierrez, no loss reported from residence in the 3700 block of Hill.

Mark Robinson, couch and copper pipes from residence in the unit block of Birckhead.

Phyllis Carlisle, no loss reported from residence in the 2200 block of Lagrange.

Thefts

Kristen Lee, medication from residence in the 600 block of Prentice.

Emeri Mitchell, gold pendants from residence in the 2500 block of Westbury.

April Love, purses, credit cards, and other items from business in the 5000 block of Monroe.

Elberta Smith, gift cards from residence in the 3800 block of Maxwell.

Sade Robinson, gun from residence in the 800 block of Brookley.

Tiara Peterson, gun from residence in the 700 block of Norwood.

Kenisha Wilson, no loss reported from business in the 1500 block of Cherry.