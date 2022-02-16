ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Log: 2/16

Births

McLaren

St. Luke’s Hospital

Christen and Daniel Gilbert, Pemberville, boy, Feb. 15.

Mercy Health

St. Vincent Medical Center

Brittany and Preston Wielinski, Waterville, boy, Feb. 14.

Taylor Molina, Lyons, Ohio, boy, Feb. 14.

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital

Candiss Walker, Toledo, girl, Feb. 14.

Crime reports

Burglaries

Makayla Gutierrez, no loss reported from residence in the 3700 block of Hill.

Mark Robinson, couch and copper pipes from residence in the unit block of Birckhead.

Phyllis Carlisle, no loss reported from residence in the 2200 block of Lagrange.

Thefts

Kristen Lee, medication from residence in the 600 block of Prentice.

Emeri Mitchell, gold pendants from residence in the 2500 block of Westbury.

April Love, purses, credit cards, and other items from business in the 5000 block of Monroe.

Elberta Smith, gift cards from residence in the 3800 block of Maxwell.

Sade Robinson, gun from residence in the 800 block of Brookley.

Tiara Peterson, gun from residence in the 700 block of Norwood.

Kenisha Wilson, no loss reported from business in the 1500 block of Cherry.

Peter D. Kasper (1958-2022)

Peter D. Kasper, a star running back at Whitmer High School whose drive propelled him past injury, onto the gridiron at the University of Toledo, and into the executive ranks at Libbey Glass, died Feb. 9 in hospice care at Doctors Hospital, Sarasota, Fla. He was 63.
Cost, quality drive pursuit for antiques

For visitors to the Maumee Antique Mall, a stop is like a trip to decades past. At antique stores, people can harken back to their youth, their childhood, or to a time of special significance. Old toys, photos, and wall hangings organize themselves as best they can, but nothing is truly uniform here except baseball card collections.
Two charged in Toledo gas station shooting

Two Toledo men have been indicted on multiple counts of attempted murder after allegedly participating in a gas-station shooting that injured two people last month. Chicha Harris, 19, of the 4400 block of Stannard Drive, and Shomari Hannah, 22, of the 400 block of Somerset Street, were charged Thursday with six counts apiece of both of attempted murder and felonious assault. Each charge carries specifications for gun use and discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle.
Investigation concludes human error caused 911 dispatch mistake

An internal investigation has concluded that a 911 dispatcher incorrectly entered an address, resulting in rescue crews being dispatched to Toledo instead of Sylvania. The investigation was prompted after a car crashed at Erie and Monroe streets in Sylvania early Feb. 11 and crews were inadvertently dispatched to Erie and Monroe streets in Toledo. That action delayed getting rescue workers to the call. Bystanders were able to rescue the woman, whose SUV hit a pole and burst into flames.
