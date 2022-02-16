Daily Log: 2/16
Births
McLaren
St. Luke’s Hospital
Christen and Daniel Gilbert, Pemberville, boy, Feb. 15.
Mercy Health
St. Vincent Medical Center
Brittany and Preston Wielinski, Waterville, boy, Feb. 14.
Taylor Molina, Lyons, Ohio, boy, Feb. 14.
ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
Candiss Walker, Toledo, girl, Feb. 14.
Crime reports
Burglaries
Makayla Gutierrez, no loss reported from residence in the 3700 block of Hill.
Mark Robinson, couch and copper pipes from residence in the unit block of Birckhead.
Phyllis Carlisle, no loss reported from residence in the 2200 block of Lagrange.
Thefts
Kristen Lee, medication from residence in the 600 block of Prentice.
Emeri Mitchell, gold pendants from residence in the 2500 block of Westbury.
April Love, purses, credit cards, and other items from business in the 5000 block of Monroe.
Elberta Smith, gift cards from residence in the 3800 block of Maxwell.
Sade Robinson, gun from residence in the 800 block of Brookley.
Tiara Peterson, gun from residence in the 700 block of Norwood.
Kenisha Wilson, no loss reported from business in the 1500 block of Cherry.
