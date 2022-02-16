Editorial: Space junk

Space should be the final frontier. Instead, it’s becoming a celestial garbage dump. That dump threatens the James Webb telescope, needed communications satellites, and, eventually, could threaten the lives of space travelers.

There must be a better way.

While the Webb telescope likely will survive the impact of any space junk according to NASA, that’s only a small part of what’s happening. One big advantage for the telescope is that as it heads farther from the Earth, it reaches deep space where clutter is far thinner.

Here’s the deal. We’ve got numerous nations, and now private companies, sending satellites into orbit. It resembles a highway system. It gets more crowded when more people have cars and drive the various highways. Now you’ve got numerous satellites in orbit, many not even functioning any longer. Those satellites hang around in orbit for decades until they finally get pulled back into the atmosphere. Most are small and burn up on re-entry.

Never has there been more traffic in space. The current number of tracked objects is about 20,000, according to an article by astrophysicist Paul Sutter on Space.com . That’s only the tracked items.

That number is growing exponentially. Each piece of debris is flying through space at around 15,000 mph. NASA estimates the total number of objects put out there by man may total 100 million. That includes lost gear from space missions and more.

NASA has expressed concern about adding to the traffic, particularly plans by Elon Musk to send thousands more satellites into orbit: more than 30,000 and possibly as many as 42,000. Most will support a high-speed internet service Mr. Musk owns. NASA doesn’t oppose the plan, but it does want better coordination in sending objects into space. That is a wise idea.

National space agencies and private companies around the world need to work together to prevent space junk from causing a catastrophic accident in space that jeopardizes essential satellites. That means protecting weather and communications satellites and protecting the future of space travel and exploration.

A coordinated plan to establish guidelines for launching satellites and perhaps the creation of methods to get satellites out of orbit when they end service ought to be established.

Perhaps Mother Nature via our sun sent a warning signal. Solar storms late last year wiped out 40 SpaceX satellites.

We know what happens when we dump in Earth’s environment, especially bodies of water, year after year. Then trillions of dollars are required for cleanup and communities become poisoned.

Space cannot become a dumping ground. The consequences of a polluted space could lead to far worse than the damage we’ve done to our planet.