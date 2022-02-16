ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cushing, TX

Cushing upsets Beckville 54-28 to win first playoff game in four years

By Garrett Sanders
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hn6bm_0eFlHskk00

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It was a special moment in Tyler Tuesday night for Cushing head girls basketball coach Cristin Crofford, after her Galkats were able to hold off Beckville 54-48 in the first round of the playoffs.

It was her first postseason win since taking over in Cushing four years ago and made it even more special to do it at Wagstaff Gymnasium, where she played for the Apaches back in 2001.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

UT Tyler Softball stays hot with two big wins Saturday

TYLER, TEXAS – #1 UT Tyler capped off their home opening series with Arkansas-Monticello with 10-1 and 8-0 victories on Saturday afternoon at Suddenlink Field. The Patriots completed the three-game sweep of Arkansas-Monticello with a trio of run-rule games, ending the first game on Saturday in five innings, and the finale in six innings. Sophomore Michelle Arias went 3-for-5 […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

UT Tyler men win 4th game in a row, beating St. Mary’s 70-62

TYLER, TEXAS – Three Patriots scored in double-digit figures and the defense stepped up once again in the second half to lead UT Tyler to a 70-63 win over St. Mary’s on Thursday night inside the Herrington Patriot Center. Seniors Da’Zhon Wyche, Micah Fuller and Soloman Thomas kicked off their final regular season homestand as Patriots in style, as Wyche led all […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

UT Tyler women dominate St. Mary’s 61-32

TYLER, TEXAS – The Patriots defense that ranks number one in the LSC in team field goal percentage defense flexed their muscles again tonight as they held the Rattlers to 23.9% shooting and just 32 points on the night for a big LSC win. Destini Whitehead got the Patriots on the board first to begin the contest before […]
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tyler, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Cushing, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Basketball
Tyler, TX
Basketball
City
Tyler, TX
Beckville, TX
Sports
City
Beckville, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Grace’s Ashlynn Hect signs with Ouachita Baptists’ cross country team

TYLER, Texas — Grace’s Ashlynn Hect will be running cross country and track for Ouachita Baptist University in fall 2022 while studying engineering. While at Grace, Ashlynn has been an honor roll student, Legacy Captain Cougar Ambassador, Life Group Leader, TAPPS State Art Competitor, Texas Aerospace scholar, State Medalist in the TAPPS State Track & Field […]
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apaches
KETK / FOX51 News

UT Tyler gives $10,000 scholarships to East Texas students

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The University of Texas at Tyler Office of Admissions has awarded high school students in East Texas with the UT Tyler Honors Scholar Scholarship for fall 2022. “This is a competitive scholarship in the amount of $10,000. Recipients will be part of the UT Tyler Honors Program and will live on […]
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KETK / FOX51 News

5 injured in Texas shooting outside nightclub

HOUSTON (KETK) – Five people were injured in a shooting at a popular nightclub in Houston on Thursday. The shootout happed at Spivey’s Famous Bistro in the 3000 block of Blodgett St. around 1 a.m., reported our NBC affiliate KPRC. Four men and the club bouncer were shot. Police initially received a call about a fight […]
HOUSTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas restaurants struggle to stay fully staffed

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas restaurants have been struggling to stay fully staffed which has been causing slower service and bad reviews that may not always be deserved. At The Laughing Crab on Broadway St., the staff has had issues attracting and keeping waitresses, bussers, and they currently don’t have a bartender. As a […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
853K+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy