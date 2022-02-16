Cushing upsets Beckville 54-28 to win first playoff game in four years

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It was a special moment in Tyler Tuesday night for Cushing head girls basketball coach Cristin Crofford, after her Galkats were able to hold off Beckville 54-48 in the first round of the playoffs.

It was her first postseason win since taking over in Cushing four years ago and made it even more special to do it at Wagstaff Gymnasium, where she played for the Apaches back in 2001.

