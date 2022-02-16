ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas 6 More in Fake GOP Electors Scheme

By Associated Press
 5 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection has subpoenaed six more people, including former Trump campaign members...

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

