How to subtract multiple cells in Excel

DNA cytosine deaminase APOBEC3B (A3B) is an endogenous source of mutations in many human cancers, including multiple myeloma. A3B proteins form catalytically inactive high molecular mass (HMM) complexes in nuclei, however, the regulatory mechanisms of A3B deaminase activity in HMM complexes are still unclear. Here, we performed mass spectrometry analysis of A3B-interacting proteins from nuclear extracts of myeloma cell lines and identified 30 putative interacting proteins. These proteins are involved in RNA metabolism, including RNA binding, mRNA splicing, translation, and regulation of gene expression. Except for SAFB, these proteins interact with A3B in an RNA-dependent manner. Most of these interacting proteins are detected in A3B HMM complexes by density gradient sedimentation assays. We focused on two interacting proteins, ILF2 and SAFB. We found that overexpressed ILF2 enhanced the deaminase activity of A3B by 30%, while SAFB did not. Additionally, siRNA-mediated knockdown of ILF2 suppressed A3B deaminase activity by 30% in HEK293T cell lysates. Based on these findings, we conclude that ILF2 can interact with A3B and enhance its deaminase activity in HMM complexes.

CANCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO