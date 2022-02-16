ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Haboob dust storm tears through Death Valley

By Duncan Phenix
 5 days ago

DEATH VALLEY (KLAS) — Tuesday’s winds whipped up more than people’s hair and maybe a few trampolines. Over in Death Valley a massive dust storm, known as a haboob, tore through the main valley.

One man who saw it happen was a photographer from Canada, Chris Attrell . Attrell recorded several videos of the wall of dust rolling toward him and overtaking him. He kept recording as the dust and sand whipped around him.

The NOAA GOES-16 weather satellite showed the haboob forming in the north end of Death Valley pushing south into the Badwater Basin area.

There are no reports of damage or any injuries.

#Dust Storm#Haboob#Death Valley#Canada#Weather Satellite#Extreme Weather#Noaa
