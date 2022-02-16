ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Rain rolls into the Las Vegas valley

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aN1Fi_0eFlGQqD00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gusty winds and rain showers moved into the valley on Tuesday.

Low pressure continues to move through the region Tuesday evening and will allow some bands of rain to circulate through the valley at times.

Not more than .01″ of rain is expected, as of 9 p.m., many parts of the valley saw moisture roll into the area. The chance of thunderstorms could develop and also produce hail spots overnight.

The southern portion of Clark County could see wrap-around showers by Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

Las Vegas weekly real estate update

If anything can be said about the current state of the real estate market, it’s that change is coming. For the last two years, the pandemic has kept mortgage rates extremely low across the U.S.—with rates dipping below 3% at certain points. Those record-low mortgage rates made it a lot less expensive for buyers to borrow money for home […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas issues its 5 millionth marriage license

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The city of Las Vegas announced today that the Clark County’s Marriage License Bureau issued its 5 millionth marriage license. Luis Pantoja and Mayra Ramirez, not only received their marriage license, but a key to the Las Vegas strip, a 2-night stay and spa package at Paris Las Vegas, and much more, […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Clark County, NV
Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Clark County, NV
Government
County
Clark County, NV
Local
Nevada Government
8 News Now

Underprivileged children in Las Vegas receive new shoes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)–On Saturday, Feb 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shoes That Fit, a nationally recognized non-profit, hosted a community event at Parkdale Community Center in Las Vegas. The event saw 200 underprivileged children receive new athletic shoes. Beyond that, games and activities were available as well. The organization operates around the United […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

$1.99 per gallon gas at Conoco gas in North Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KLAS)— Conoco gas and VIP car wash, located at 70 E. Centennial Parkway hosted a community event today. From noon to 2 p.m. gas was $1.99 per gallon and hand car washes were offered for $6. Along with lower gas prices, free subs from Port of Subs, live entertainment and winnable prizes were […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Valley#Extreme Weather
8 News Now

Justin Bieber postpones Las Vegas show

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Justin Bieber, who was originally set to perform at the T-Mobile arena on Sunday, Feb 20, has postponed his show due to positive COVID results amongst his tour crew. The new date is Tuesday, June 28, according to MGM. This news comes nearly a month after Adele postponed her Las Vegas residency, […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
8 News Now

Marie Osmond Returns To The Stage In Laughlin

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Marie Osmond spoke with Mercedes as she returns to the stage at the Edgewater Casino Resort in Laughlin. She talks about growing up in her showbiz family, how she knew she finally made it and how she’s headed to Sturgis on her Harley. Marie also addresses the rumors of a return to a Las […]
LAUGHLIN, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy