Over the last decade, the area protected for nature in Australia has shot up by almost half. Our national reserve system now covers 20% of the country. That’s a positive step for the thousands of species teetering on the edge of extinction. But it’s only a step. What we desperately need to help these species fully recover is to protect them across their range. And that means we have to get better at protecting them on private land. Our recent research shows this clearly. We found almost half (48%) of all of our threatened species’ distributions occur on private...

PETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO