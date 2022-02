Camo absolutely loves affection and tends to go overboard rather quickly. Camo is very excitable, and he thinks he is a lap dog-if you let him, he will 100% find his way into your lap. Camo has gotten the nickname, "Chewbacca" because when he plays with other dogs, he can get quite loud and likes to nibble on them. His handler in PACK says that his play is not mean but that "he is a bit of a grizzly bear when he plays." Some dogs may not like this type of play style. (1 year old, Lab/Husky mix)

PETS ・ 1 DAY AGO