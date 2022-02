Recently, my inbox contained a news release about cultured chicken. This is not chicken that spent its life going to the great art museums and listening to classical music. "Cultured" referred to the chicken being grown from a cell culture of chicken cells. The article outlined how the chicken was cultured: Living cells are removed from a chicken, and, after various procedures, the cells reproduce to become meat indistinguishable from that of a naturally-born chicken.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO