Marilyn Peterson, a 74-year-old patient of mine from Sacramento, did everything right. She got her first two COVID-19 vaccinations in early 2021 and a booster in October. She also kept on schedule with her routine breast cancer screening, which detected a small, but aggressive cancer in her left breast. As her surgical oncologist, I told her the prognosis looked good, but we needed to get her into surgery as soon as possible.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO