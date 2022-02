At the base of the highest mountains, rocks are formed unlike those created under any other conditions. Twice during Earth's history, giant mountain ranges high enough to produce these rocks stretched for 8,000 kilometers (5,000 miles) across entire supercontinents, scientists report. This is equivalent to if the Himalayas stretched almost from Berlin to Bangkok. The timing of these "supermountains" approximately coincides with two of the most important outbursts of evolution, and this may not be a coincidence.

WORLD ・ 13 DAYS AGO