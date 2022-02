When climate scientist and evangelical Christian Katharine Hayhoe was scheduled to give a talk at a West Texas Rotary Club luncheon, she was a little unsure about how to connect with her audience despite being a longtime Texas resident herself. Climate change and its human causes, she figured, might well be a hard sell with this crowd of business leaders and professionals. But arriving a little early in the hotel ballroom she noticed a large banner at one end of the room that spelled out the “Four Way Test,” a statement of the club’s guiding principles. To assess the value of things we think, say, or do, we should, it said, ask four questions: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? And will it benefit all concerned?

