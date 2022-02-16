Risk of a Ukraine war spreading in Europe rests on unknowns

The White House believes Russia could invade its neighbour Ukraine within the week, as even more signs of aggression emerged following months of tension between the two countries.Those signs include Russian manoeuvres and drills close to Ukraine’s border, and six Russian warships reaching the Black Sea.Nato’s secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg also headed there to boost troop morale.Britain, the US, Japan and the Netherlands told their citizens to leave Ukraine immediately, fearing an air assault by Russia would make leaving difficult.Diplomats and government leaders struggled to jumpstart moribund talks to stave off full-out war. British ministers received assurances from Moscow that it...
