Risk of a Ukraine war spreading in Europe rests on unknowns

We do not know whether a Russian invasion of Ukraine will materialise. We only have the dramatic warnings from Washington and the less excitable reports from Germany and from Kiev itself.If there is a war, there will be major economic consequences for the wealthy world – where markets have been growing strongly in the wake of the pandemic, but severe inflationary pressures have emerged – but also for emerging markets and poor countries still trying to recover.The consequences will be experienced first in financial and commodity market reactions to an invasion, and then through energy supply disruption from the conflict...

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO