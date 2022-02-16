ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Risk of a Ukraine war spreading in Europe rests on unknowns

Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — A Russian invasion of Ukraine would be devastating, and a wider European war...

The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news – live: Johnson warns Europe on ‘brink’ of war as Putin test fires hypersonic missiles

Boris Johnson said Europe is at “a very dangerous moment” and stands on “the brink” of war with Russia.The prime minister warned in a speech at the Munich security conference that the world was at “the eleventh hour” to avert a conflict and said any invasion would encourage other countries to resort to military aggression.His comments come as Vladimir Putin oversaw strategic nuclear exercises involving launches of ballistic missiles, in an apparent “show of strength”.Western leaders in Munich said they wanted to continue dialogue with Russia, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz saying there were clear indications Russia was still...
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine crisis: Putin says he does not want war in Europe

Vladimir Putin has said that "of course" Russia does not want war in Europe, but that his security concerns must be addressed and taken seriously. The Russian president's comments came as the military said that some troops were withdrawing from the border near Ukraine - the first sign from Moscow of a possible de-escalation of tensions.
POLITICS
News 8 KFMB

If Russia invades Ukraine, this could be the largest war in Europe since 1945

SAN DIEGO — If Russia does in fact invade Ukraine, this could be the largest war in Europe since 1945. It’s been more than 70 years since World War II. University of California San Diego professor of political science Erik Gartzke says this could be on par if Russian President Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine.
POLITICS
State
Washington State
Times Daily

China accused of failing to buy more Maine lobster

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — China has failed to live up to its promise to buy more Maine lobster under a deal that opened the door to an easing of a trade war under former President Donald Trump, Maine's congressional leaders say. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
MAINE STATE
WGN Radio

Rep. Adam Kinzinger on possible Russian invasion of Ukraine: ‘It would be the biggest military action in Europe since World War II’

Rep. Adam Kinzinger from Illinois 16th congressional district joined Chicago’s Afternoon News with Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand. Representative Kinzinger talked about the potential of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, the RNC censuring him and Liz Cheney, and becoming a father. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow […]
CHICAGO, IL
Times Daily

50 years after Nixon visit, US-China ties as fraught as ever

BEIJING (AP) — At the height of the Cold War, U.S. President Richard Nixon flew into communist China's center of power for a visit that, over time, would transform U.S.-China relations and China's position in the world in ways that were unimaginable at the time. Support local journalism reporting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Person
Vladimir Putin
Times Daily

Nepal's Parliament debates US aid grant amid fierce protests

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s government presented a contentious half-billion dollar aid grant from the United States for approval in Parliament on Sunday, triggering a fresh round of clashes between protesters and police outside the legislature. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
PROTESTS
Times Daily

EU summit aims to counter China, Russia influence in Africa

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders want to re-engage with African nations and counter the growing influence from China and Russia across the continent during a two-day summit in Brussels. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia crisis: Why war is looming in eastern Europe

The White House believes Russia could invade its neighbour Ukraine within the week, as even more signs of aggression emerged following months of tension between the two countries.Those signs include Russian manoeuvres and drills close to Ukraine’s border, and six Russian warships reaching the Black Sea.Nato’s secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg also headed there to boost troop morale.Britain, the US, Japan and the Netherlands told their citizens to leave Ukraine immediately, fearing an air assault by Russia would make leaving difficult.Diplomats and government leaders struggled to jumpstart moribund talks to stave off full-out war. British ministers received assurances from Moscow that it...
POLITICS
Times Daily

Germany's Scholz says now is 'moment of truth' for Iran deal

MUNICH (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Saturday that "now is the moment of truth" to determine whether Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers can be salvaged, and the Iranian leadership needs to make a choice. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Voices: Europe should be concerned about the economic impact of war in Ukraine

We do not know whether a Russian invasion of Ukraine will materialise. We only have the dramatic warnings from Washington and the less excitable reports from Germany and from Kiev itself.If there is a war, there will be major economic consequences for the wealthy world – where markets have been growing strongly in the wake of the pandemic, but severe inflationary pressures have emerged – but also for emerging markets and poor countries still trying to recover.The consequences will be experienced first in financial and commodity market reactions to an invasion, and then through energy supply disruption from the conflict...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Russia attack ‘would not stop at Ukraine’ and could spread to Eastern Europe, warns Liz Truss

Russian military activity which Western leaders fear could spill over into war “would not stop at Ukraine”, the British foreign secretary has warned.Commenting on the implications of the Kremlin-instructed build-up of an estimated 130,000 troops along the Ukraine border, Liz Truss said an invasion would be seen as an “attack” on the wider region.She told Sky News: “President Putin has actively questioned why other countries in eastern Europe are members of Nato … so this, I fear, would not stop at Ukraine. “This is an attack on the neighbouring states of Russia and other east European countries.”🇷🇺 Is Putin...
POLITICS
Times Daily

Asian shares mostly lower as investors eye Ukraine crisis

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Monday after a retreat on Wall Street, as investors watched for developments in Ukraine after Russia rescinded earlier pledges to pull tens of thousands of its troops away from Ukraine’s northern border. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
WORLD
Times Daily

US says Russia closer to invading Ukraine, agrees to meeting

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia on Sunday rescinded earlier pledges to pull tens of thousands of its troops back from Ukraine's northern border, a move that U.S. leaders said put Russia another step closer to what they said was the planned invasion of Ukraine. Residents of Ukraine's capital filled a gold-domed cathedral to pray for peace.
U.S. POLITICS

