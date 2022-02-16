Be mine? God is waiting for your answer

Have you ever noticed that when you read some things in the Bible they just seem a little backwards or upside down to our usual thinking? Today’s Scripture is one of those that we really have to think about in order for it to make sense, and I’ll warn you, it is not always easy to do. Think about what you do and how you feel when someone is mean to you or says hateful things about you. We naturally want to “get back” at them or get revenge somehow to get even with them for what they did or said. But in Luke 6: 17-38, Jesus says that is not what we should do at all. And furthermore, Jesus tells us we should not judge others but forgive them. I don’t know about you, but those are not my first thoughts when someone is not nice to me, but I know, it should be now.

