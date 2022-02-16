Flames' Nikita Zadorov: Fills stat sheet

This edition of the NHL Stat Corner looks at three sets of longtime rivals: the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames, and Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens. First off, we look at history made by two players from the Penguins, and dominance under a new head coach in Edmonton. Then we look at the Flames rolling over teams on their way to the top of the division and another coach cementing his mark in Toronto. Finally, a rookie in Montreal finishes it in overtime again, and a couple of longtime Capitals players reach goal milestones, plus much more stats and milestones from around the NHL.

