Lightning's Corey Perry: Two points in Tuesday's win

Ekblad scored a power-play goal on four shots, dished an assist, blocked three shots and went plus-4 in Friday's 6-2 win over the Wild. Ekblad helped out on Anthony Duclair's tally in the second period, and the winger returned the favor on Ekblad's tally in the third. The 26-year-old defenseman is on a four-game point streak with two goals and four assists. He's racked up 12 goals, 45 points, 145 shots on net, a plus-35 rating and 52 blocked shots in 48 outings overall. He's already enjoyed career-best production on offense and still has plenty of time to push for the 70-point mark.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO