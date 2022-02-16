Lightning's Corey Perry: Two points in Tuesday's win

Kaprizov scored a power-play goal on four shots, dished an assist and went minus-4 in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers. Consider this a mixed bag for Kaprizov, who did his part as the Wild's even-strength offense disappeared Friday. The 24-year-old winger continued his surge with nine goals and 12 assists in his last 13 games, including eight multi-point efforts in that span. For the season, he's up to 61 points (15 on the power play), 166 shots on net, 49 hits and a plus-17 rating in 45 outings. Friday was his 100th NHL game, and he's logged 112 points in his career, including 50 goals.
