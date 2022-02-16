ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightning's Corey Perry: Two points in Tuesday's win

Perry had two assists in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Devils. The Lightning got...

CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Two points in Friday's win

Necas picked up two assists in Friday's 5-3 win over the Predators. He had a hand in Carolina's first two tallies of the night. Necas briefly left the game after taking a puck off his knee, but he was able to return to the bench and saw his usual allotment of ice time. The multi-point performance was his first in over a month, and on the season Necas has eight goals and 18 points through 44 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Earns two points on power play

Kaprizov scored a power-play goal on four shots, dished an assist and went minus-4 in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers. Consider this a mixed bag for Kaprizov, who did his part as the Wild's even-strength offense disappeared Friday. The 24-year-old winger continued his surge with nine goals and 12 assists in his last 13 games, including eight multi-point efforts in that span. For the season, he's up to 61 points (15 on the power play), 166 shots on net, 49 hits and a plus-17 rating in 45 outings. Friday was his 100th NHL game, and he's logged 112 points in his career, including 50 goals.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Two-point effort Saturday

Rantanen scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Sabres. Both points came in the third period as Colorado broke open a 3-3 tie. Rantanen remains on pace for a career-best campaign, and since the beginning of January he's piled up 12 goals and 28 points through 22 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Earns two points Sunday

Zuccarello scored a goal on two shots, dished a power-play assist and added two hits in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Oilers. Zuccarello has multiple points in each of his last four outings, and he's on a five-game streak overall. The 34-year-old winger has three goals and seven helpers during the point streak, which has lifted his season total to 17 tallies, 52 points (19 on the power play) and 88 shots on net through 41 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Two-point effort in Friday's win

Ekblad scored a power-play goal on four shots, dished an assist, blocked three shots and went plus-4 in Friday's 6-2 win over the Wild. Ekblad helped out on Anthony Duclair's tally in the second period, and the winger returned the favor on Ekblad's tally in the third. The 26-year-old defenseman is on a four-game point streak with two goals and four assists. He's racked up 12 goals, 45 points, 145 shots on net, a plus-35 rating and 52 blocked shots in 48 outings overall. He's already enjoyed career-best production on offense and still has plenty of time to push for the 70-point mark.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Manages helper in overtime loss

Karlsson produced an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings. Karlsson had the secondary helper on Reilly Smith's first-period marker. The 29-year-old Karlsson has a goal and four assists through five games in February, an encouraging sign after his spotty offense for much of the season to date. He's at 18 points, 72 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in 35 outings. Karlsson isn't expected to lose his place in the top six even with Jack Eichel in the mix.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Two points in win over Buffalo

MacKinnon scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Sabres. He opened the scoring for Colorado on the afternoon early in the first period, then helped set up Mikko Rantanen for an empty-netter inside the final minute of the third. MacKinnon has found the scoresheet in four straight games since missing four with a concussion, and on the season the 26-year-old has 11 goals and 48 points through 35 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Moved to IR

Toews (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports. Toews has been out since Jan. 26, so his placement on IR doesn't prevent him from returning anytime he's deemed ready. It's safe to rule the veteran center out for Friday's game against visiting Dallas, but he's been skating and could return soon if his concussion symptoms subside.
NHL

