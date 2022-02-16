Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Productive in 6-3 win

Smith produced 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, six assists and one block over 27 minutes during Thursday's 117-103 victory over the Nets. Smith supplied 11 points and three assists in a game-defining fourth quarter, as the Wizards took the lead and never looked back. Smith logged a game-high six assists and has quietly been a strong boost to the Wizards backcourt. All Washington bench pieces may see a small uptick in productivity playing alongside a true point guard like Smith.
