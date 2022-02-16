When James Harden, Ben Simmons will play after blockbuster trade

(WHTM) — James Harden and Ben Simmons are officially in their new homes. Both all-star player introduced in front of the Sixers and Nets media, respectively, on Tuesday.

But when can fans expect to see these superstar players actually take the court?

Harden speaking with great positivity to the Philadelphia media, even saying he has always wanted to be in the Sixers organization, dating back to his time in Houston.

“Originally when I was going through everything I was going through in Houston, Philly was my first choice,” he said. “It just didn’t happen.”

What does he like about Philadelphia? Harden likes the coaching from Doc Rivers, says the management has the right mindset to win, and is excited about his teammates.

“I just knew for a very long time this is a perfect fit,” he said. “You’ve got a big man – the best big man in the league in Joel [Embiid] – and obviously the coaching. Just from top to bottom it made sense. I’m just happy and blessed that I’m here.”

Embiid leads the NBA in scoring at 29.5 points per game. Harden leads the league in assists at 10.2 per game.

“The whole world knows how great Joel has been playing,” Harden said on Tuesday morning. “His presence alone is unbelievable. I feel like I’m the same way as far as making my teammates better, and we have a great core of guys.”

Harden missed his last four games with the Brooklyn Nets due to a hamstring injury. He has also missed his first two with the 76ers. The 10-time All-Star did practice with the team on Monday and Tuesday.

Harden sat on the bench in Tuesday’s 48-point loss to the Celtics, with fans begging for him to enter the rotation.

“After the [All-Star] break, we’ll get things going,” he said.

So with that in mind, Harden will most like make his Sixers debut against Minnesota on Feb. 25. Harden is set to make $44.3 million this year, and plans to opt into his player option of $46.7 million in 2022-23 season to stay in Philly.

So where does that leave the other side of the Sixers-Nets trade? Philadelphia got Harden and Paul Millsap, and in return gave up Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond, Seth Curry and two first round draft picks.

Simmons did not participate in practice or games for the entire 2021-22 season so far, barring one practice in the second week of October. The 25-year-old requested a trade from Philadelphia during the offseason in August, and cited mental health concerns as the reason he would not join the team.

“Mental health has nothing to do with just the trade,” Simmons said. “It was a bunch of things that I was dealing with as a person.”

He hasn’t spoke publicly about the issues with Philadelphia since the season began.

“This is the first time I’m really speaking out, right?” Simmons said on Tuesday. “So, [over] the last six months I had everybody saying something, but nobody knew. So, I can’t really say anything negative towards anybody that was saying something because they just didn’t know.

“I’m not the type of person to try to put somebody down for something I don’t know about. That’s just not me as a man. I had my family there supporting me from Day 1, [and] friends. I’ve made a ton of friends that work with the Sixers, too. So, it was never a personal thing. It was just for my well-being to get to where I needed to be.”

Simmons says he’s ramping up to join the Nets on the court, but did attend shootaround on Monday. Brooklyn snapped a 11-game losing streak that night.

Simmons says he hopes to be on the court and play on March 10 when the Nets face his former team in Philadelphia.

