ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

West megadrought worsens to driest in at least 1,200 years

By The Associated Press, Seth Borenstein
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

The American West’s megadrought deepened so much last year that it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years and is a worst-case climate change scenario playing out live, a new study finds.

A dramatic drying in 2021 — about as dry as 2002 and one of the driest years ever recorded for the region — pushed the 22-year drought past the previous record-holder for megadroughts in the late 1500s and shows no signs of easing in the near future, according to a study Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change .

The study calculated that 42% of this megadrought can be attributed to human-caused climate change .

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xBPUb_0eFlFDeD00
    CORRECTS YEAR TO 2021 INSTEAD OF 2022 – FILE – Water drips from a faucet near boat docks sitting on dry land at the Browns Ravine Cove area of drought-stricken Folsom Lake in Folsom, Calif., on May 22, 2021. The American West’s megadrought deepened so much last year that it is now the driest it has been in at least 1200 years and a worst-case scenario playing out live, a new study finds. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson, File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35aHFp_0eFlFDeD00
    FILE – A kayaker paddles in Lake Oroville as water levels remain low due to continuing drought conditions in Oroville, Calif., on Aug. 22, 2021. The American West’s megadrought deepened so much last year that it is now the driest it has been in at least 1200 years and a worst-case scenario playing out live, a new study finds. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope, File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pHsmX_0eFlFDeD00
    FILE – Matt Lisignoli walks through an irrigation canal that ran dry in early August after the North Unit Irrigation District exhausted its allocated water on Sept. 1, 2021, near Madras, Ore. The American West’s megadrought deepened so much last year that it is now the driest it has been in at least 1200 years and a worst-case scenario playing out live, a new study finds. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard, File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0djDB5_0eFlFDeD00
    FILE – A buoy once used to warn of a submerged rock rests on the ground along the waterline near a closed boat ramp on Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, near Boulder City, Nev. The American West’s megadrought deepened so much last year that it is now the driest it has been in at least 1200 years and a worst-case scenario playing out live, a new study finds.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BTPgk_0eFlFDeD00
    FILE – A car crosses Enterprise Bridge over Lake Oroville’s dry banks on May 23, 2021, in Oroville, Calif. The American West’s megadrought deepened so much last year that it is now the driest it has been in at least 1200 years and a worst-case scenario playing out live, a new study finds. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

“Climate change is changing the baseline conditions toward a drier, gradually drier state in the West and that means the worst-case scenario keeps getting worse,” said study lead author Park Williams, a climate hydrologist at UCLA. “This is right in line with what people were thinking of in the 1900s as a worst-case scenario. But today I think we need to be even preparing for conditions in the future that are far worse than this.”

Stay up to date with your daily news, sign up for 17 News’ daily newsletter

Williams studied soil moisture levels in the West — a box that includes California, Wyoming, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, most of Oregon and Idaho, much of New Mexico, western Colorado, northern Mexico, and the southwest corners of Montana and Texas — using modern measurements and tree rings for estimates that go back to the year 800. That’s about as far back as estimates can reliably go with tree rings.

A few years ago, Williams studied the current drought and said it qualified as a lengthy and deep “megadrought” and that the only worse one was in the 1500s. He figured the current drought wouldn’t surpass that one because megadroughts tended to peter out after 20 years. And, he said, 2019 was a wet year so it looked like the western drought might be coming to an end.

But the region dried up in late 2020 and 2021.

All of California was considered in official drought from mid-May until the end of 2021, and at least three-quarters of the state was at the highest two drought levels from June through Christmas, according to the U.S. drought monitor.

“For this drought to have just cranked up back to maximum drought intensity in late 2020 through 2021 is a quite emphatic statement by this 2000s drought saying that we’re nowhere close to the end,” Williams said. This drought is now 5% drier than the old record from the 1500s, he said.

The drought monitor says 55% of the U.S. West is in drought with 13% experiencing the two highest drought levels.

This megadrought really kicked off in 2002 — one of the driest years ever, based on humidity and tree rings, Williams said.

“I was wondering if we’d ever see a year like 2002 again in my life and in fact, we saw it 20 years later, within the same drought,” Williams said. The drought levels in 2002 and 2021 were a statistical tie, though still behind 1580 for the worst single year.

Climate change from the burning of fossil fuels is bringing hotter temperatures and increasing evaporation in the air, scientists say.

Williams used 29 models to create a hypothetical world with no human-caused warming then compared it to what happened in real life — the scientifically accepted way to check if an extreme weather event is due to climate change. He found that 42% of the drought conditions are directly from human-caused warming. Without climate change, he said, the megadrought would have ended early on because 2005 and 2006 would have been wet enough to break it.

The study “is an important wake-up call,” said Jonathan Overpeck, dean of environment at the University of Michigan, who wasn’t part of the study. “Climate change is literally baking the water supply and forests of the Southwest, and it could get a whole lot worse if we don’t halt climate change soon.”

Williams said there is a direct link between drought and heat and the increased wildfires that have been devastating the West for years. Fires need dry fuel that drought and heat promote.

Eventually, this megadrought will end by sheer luck of a few good rainy years, Williams said. But then another one will start.

Daniel Swain, a UCLA climate scientist who wasn’t involved in the study, said climate change is likely to make megadrought “a permanent feature of the climate of the Colorado River watershed during the 21st century.”

___

Read more of AP’s climate coverage at http://www.apnews.com/Climate

___

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears.

Read the full story here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KGET

California’s High-Speed Rail: Central Valley is at the center of the plan and the latest political feud

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been almost four years since California’s high-speed rail first broke ground in the Central Valley. Despite some framework for the track now standing upright, and Governor Gavin Newsom recently proposing  $4.2 billion dollars to finish the section from Bakersfield to Merced, California’s plan to build the nation’s first bullet train […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

California to unveil shift to ‘endemic’ approach to virus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials will unveil a plan for coexisting with the coronavirus, which scientists say is likely to be around for the foreseeable future. The plan presumes the most populous state is entering an endemic stage, where the virus still exists in a community but becomes manageable as immunity builds. “The focus […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Folsom, CA
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 6 COVID-19 deaths, 1,241 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported six new COVID-19 deaths and 1,241 cases Friday. This brings the county’s totals to 231,871 total cases of COVID-19 among residents and 2,101 deaths. The department reports 186,146 people have recovered or are presumed recovered. The county has had 608,068 negative COVID-19 tests […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield weather Feb. 18: Expect lots of sun this weekend

Kern County will see plenty of sunshine this weekend with temperatures mostly in the 70s. On Presidents Day, temperatures will decrease about 10 degrees as a low-pressure system moves into the area Tuesday and Wednesday. There’s a slight chance of showers in the valley, and snow in the Kern County mountains. This front will also […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield weather forecast Feb. 17, warmer temperatures returning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sunny skies around Kern County for the next several days with warmer temperatures returning. Valley temperatures are expected in the lower 70s with temperatures in the 60s returning to the mountain areas. Everyone would like some rain around California and here in Kern County and could get another shot at some […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Nature Climate Change#American#Megadroughts#Madras#Ap Photo Nathan Howard
KGET

A closer look at Kern’s candidates: Jasmeet Bains

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This June and November, voters in Kern will face a slate of options. 17 News is sitting down with Kern’s candidates so the county can make an informed decision. The newly-drawn 35th Assembly district stretches from Arvin to Delano and includes much of East Bakersfield. We have two candidates in this race […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BEST EATS: Shrimp and salmon at California Fish Grill

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — News Director Michael Trihey swung by California Fish Grill for lunch on Thursday. The chain, which opened a location on California Avenue, prides itself on responsibly sourced seafood and offers a variety of grilled or fried options. The shrimp skewers come with eight shrimp nestled against a bed of rice (white, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
UCLA
KGET

Disney is building a residential neighborhood in the California desert

Disney on Wednesday announced that it plans to develop residential communities across the U.S., and the first will be built near Palm Springs in the California desert. The Disney-branded master-planned residential communities called “Storyliving by Disney” will have “the warmth and charm of a small town and the beauty of a resort,” the company says […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Wildflowers are back in bloom at Wind Wolves Preserve

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wildflowers are back in season at the Wind Wolves Preserve. Wind Wolves Preserve says the flowers are blooming over the next two weeks and visitors can get the best look at them on the Wildflower Loop Trail. The preserve is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Visitors are encouraged […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Taylor’s Trials: The complete winter journey

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ever watched the Winter Games and wondered where in Kern County you could learn to be like your favorite Olympian? Now’s your chance to find out. 17 Sports Director Taylor Schaub attempted five different winter sports in 9 days in what has become known as “Taylor’s Trials.” Here’s the full list: […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

This James Bond actor designed a special California license plate

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former James Bond actor had a hand in designing a colorful California license plate. In 2012, the state officially unveiled its ‘pet lover’s license plate’ at a Petco in Los Angeles. While the majority of the plate’s color scheme is based on the standard California design – the image of […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET

Bakersfield weather forecast Feb. 18, warm weekend weather ahead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 70s for the valley today. The weekend is looking calm and warm. High pressure will break down by early next week once again. I wish I could say this was a big rainmaker, but it’s not. The county will see a slight chance of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy