Man Hillbillies on 12-game win streak

MAN, WV (WOWK) – Man High School hosted Tug Valley Tuesday night and won, the final 46-40; the Hillbillies are now on a 12-game win streak.

Tug found a 22-19 lead in the middle of the third quarter, but that was their last time in front.

Man’s Jeremiah Harless finished with 18 points, Aiden Martin had 11, and Trey Brown totaled 7.

Up next: Man hosts 11-3 Sherman.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.