Missing 10-year-old boy found and safe
Dayton, Ohio (WDTN) — The “Missing Critical” 10-year-old boy has been found.
The Dayton Police Department said 10-year-old Leland Johnson was missing from Haberer Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.
Johnson is 4’3″ and weighs 80 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, khakis, a green jacket and black shoes.
According to Dayton Police, Johnson has since been located and is safe.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 1