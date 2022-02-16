Missing 10-year-old boy found and safe

Dayton, Ohio (WDTN) — The “Missing Critical” 10-year-old boy has been found.

The Dayton Police Department said 10-year-old Leland Johnson was missing from Haberer Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

Johnson is 4’3″ and weighs 80 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, khakis, a green jacket and black shoes.

According to Dayton Police, Johnson has since been located and is safe.

