Liddell leads No. 18 Ohio State to 70-45 win over Minnesota
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — E.J. Liddell had 16 points and 10 rebounds, leading No. 18 Ohio State to a 70-45 win over Minnesota.
The Buckeyes trailed 25-23 at halftime.
Ohio State shot 40.7% in the first half and committed eight turnovers. Ohio State finished shooting 49.1% from the field, including 57.1% in the second half.
Luke Loewe led Minnesota with 12 points and Jamison Battle added 11. Minnesota had closed within eight points with 14:25 remaining, but shot 3 of 15 the rest of the way and lost for the sixth time in seven games.
