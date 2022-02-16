ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Liddell leads No. 18 Ohio State to 70-45 win over Minnesota

By The Associated Press
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0za0GC_0eFlF7R600

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — E.J. Liddell had 16 points and 10 rebounds, leading No. 18 Ohio State to a 70-45 win over Minnesota.

The Buckeyes trailed 25-23 at halftime.

Ohio State shot 40.7% in the first half and committed eight turnovers. Ohio State finished shooting 49.1% from the field, including 57.1% in the second half.

Luke Loewe led Minnesota with 12 points and Jamison Battle added 11. Minnesota had closed within eight points with 14:25 remaining, but shot 3 of 15 the rest of the way and lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Catching up with Ohio men’s basketball coach Jeff Boals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio University men’s basketball team ranks first in the MAC and the Bobcats control their own fate with five games left in the regular season. NBC4 digital sports reporter Justin Holbrock caught up with Ohio men’s basketball coach Jeff Boals about playing three road games in five days, finishing the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

College Football Playoff will keep 4-team structure for next 4 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The College Football Playoff committee announced Friday it will keep a four-team structure for the next four years instead of expanding. The CFP, which began in 2014, is entering year nine of a 12-year agreement with ESPN.  “The Board of Managers has accepted a recommendation from the Management Committee to continue […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Minnesota State
Columbus, OH
Basketball
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State AD Gene Smith provides update on NIL climate and more

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith had a news conference Wednesday to give his thoughts on the Name, Image and Likeness climate, how it’s impacted Ohio State so far and much more. One of the biggest points of emphasis from Smith is a belief that NIL should be federally regulated. “I’m […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Michigan signs Jim Harbaugh to 5-year contract through 2026

ANN ARBOR, Michigan (WCMH) — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has agreed to a new, five-year contract that runs through the 2026 season. The contract alters the terms and length of the deal signed last January by an additional season, according to the University of Michigan. The news comes just a few weeks after Harbaugh […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Ap#Buckeyes#Nbc4 Wcmh Tv
NBC4 Columbus

2 Buckeyes win gold after Canada beat USA 3-1 in women’s hockey

BEIJING, China (WCMH) —  Current Ohio State senior Emma Maltais and former Buckeye Natalie Spooner earned gold medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics after Canada’s women’s hockey team beat the United States 3-1 Thursday. Spooner, who finished the tournament with a personal-best 14 points, tallied three goals and 11 assists at this year’s Olympics. Maltais, […]
SPORTS
NBC4 Columbus

Where people in Ohio are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio restaurants bounce back from omicron wave

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After hitting its peak in early January, COVID cases by omicron have been trending down — leading restaurant sales and demand for indoor dining to go up. “I’m still hearing people come out and be like, this is my first time out since COVID,” Genevieve Johnson, bar manager at Rooh Columbus, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio is having its best week of COVID-19 cases since August 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health reported just 2,129 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, continuing the state’s lowest week for new infections since last summer. Monday through Friday, the state reported 9,994 new cases, the fewest in a workweek since Aug. 2-6 (8,466 cases). The infections ODH reports every day did not […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

13 Columbus City schools remote Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus City School district announced that 13 schools will transition to remote learning Friday. Due to a large number of staff absences, the following schools will not offer in-person instruction Friday, according to a news release from the district: Arts Impact Middle School Berwick Alternative Pre-K-8 Buckeye Middle School Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: Under 2,200 cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Friday, Feb. 18 follow: Total Change New cases 2,642,330 +2,129 Hospitalizations 111,398 +146 ICU admissions 13,115 +23 Deaths* 35,493 +121 *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays The […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Goodwood Brewing opening next month in the Arena District

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Arena District will get a brewery back next month. Louisville, Kentucky-based Goodwood Brewing Co. will open March 14 in the 401 N. Front St. space that for years was a Gordon Biersch brewpub. “Columbus is a cool city with a good craft beer scene,” Goodwood CEO Ted Mitzlaff […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Fewer than 2,000 new cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Thursday, Feb. 17 follow: Total Change New cases 2,640,201 +1,999 Hospitalizations 111,252 +166 ICU admissions 13,092 +21 Deaths* 35,372 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy