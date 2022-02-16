Feb. 15 Girls High School Basketball Roundup
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg girls basketball team beat Harlingen South 58-41 in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
Weslaco is advancing as well, the Pantherettes beat PSJA, 49-44.
Scores:
6A
Edinburg 58, Harlingen South 41
Weslaco 49, PSJA 44
5A
McAllen 59, Pace 31
4A
Rio Hondo 57, Robstown 38
3A
IDEA Weslaco Pike 36, Santa Rosa 34
