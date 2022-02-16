Feb. 15 Girls High School Basketball Roundup

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One student in Donna is paving the way for more girls on the football field. Dayanara Zavala, 16, hopes by accomplishing her dream of playing football, others can be inspired. The 16-year-old said she has a passion for football and the field called out to her. “Football is everything to me […]

DONNA, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO