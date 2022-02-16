ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Feb. 15 Girls High School Basketball Roundup

By Ruben Juarez
 5 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg girls basketball team beat Harlingen South 58-41 in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

Weslaco is advancing as well, the Pantherettes beat PSJA, 49-44.

Scores:

6A

Edinburg 58, Harlingen South 41

Weslaco 49, PSJA 44

5A

McAllen 59, Pace 31

4A

Rio Hondo 57, Robstown 38

3A

IDEA Weslaco Pike 36, Santa Rosa 34

Comments / 0

ValleyCentral

Girls HS Basketball Area Playoff Schedule

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The girls high school basketball playoffs continue on Thursday, Feb. 17 as area round games get underway. 6A Harlingen vs Laredo Alexander – Feb. 17 (7 PM) at Laredo Alexander HS Vela vs SA Harlan – Feb. 18 (7 PM) at CC Veterans HS Weslaco vs SA Brennan – Feb. 18 […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Raymondville Boys Basketball Wins First District Title in 16 Years

RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Raymondville boys basketball team is celebrating its first district title since 2006. “It means a lot not only for myself but my teammates,” said senior forward/center Jayson Cantu. “Hard work day in and day out. Tried to change the culture around here. Football town, tried to change that to basketball.” […]
RAYMONDVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen Memorial Wrestlers Head to State as Regional Champs

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Memorial wrestling team produces talented wrestlers on a yearly basis.  At least one Mustang has qualified for the UIL State Tournament in 14 of head coach Eddie Gonzalez’s 15 years leading the team.  Three Mustangs are heading to the tournament this year. They’re going as regional champions.  “It’s amazing,” […]
WWE
ValleyCentral

Female football player aims to inspire young girls

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One student in Donna is paving the way for more girls on the football field. Dayanara Zavala, 16, hopes by accomplishing her dream of playing football, others can be inspired.  The 16-year-old said she has a passion for football and the field called out to her. “Football is everything to me […]
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville offers free COVID-19 test ahead of Charro Days

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Brownsville announced free COVID-19 tests at the Brownsville Sports Park. According to the city, in light of the upcoming Charro Days festivities, the city encourages the public to remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19 by receiving a free PCR test at the Brownsville Sports Park. The city […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Matt’s Building Materials bounces back after blaze

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Jan. 1 Matt’s Building Materials in Pharr went up in flames leaving the building completely destroyed. Now, the owners are working to get the business back on its feet. Danny Smith owner of Matt’s said he was out of town when the fire happened. “My son, Jeremy called me and […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County to offer free COVID testing

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Precinct 4, in partnership with Your Health Lab, will offer free PCR COVID-19 testing beginning on Friday. The testing site will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Pct. 4 Endowment Center in Edinburg (107 N. Sunflower Road.) No appointment […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

HCISD Transition Academy students learn new skills

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Students at the Harlingen CISD Transition Academy are learning new skills while giving back to the community. The special education group is taking on projects at the new Transition Academy facility that is meant to help them develop skills. “This facility is going to help our students be productive members of […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

City of Harlingen to hold vaccine clinic

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen will hold a vaccine and booster clinic on Saturday. According to a post by the City of Harlingen, the vaccine clinic will take place on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Harlingen Convention Center located at 701 Harlingen Heights Drive. First and […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg firefighter injured after rollover accident

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a crash that sent one firefighter to the hospital on Friday. According to a release, a single-car rollover crash took place near FM 490 and Expressway 83 on Friday around 5:30 p.m. Officials say firefighters were returning from Hargill where they responded to a house fire. The firefighter […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Downtown Brownsville “BTX” mural defaced

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The downtown Brownsville “BTX” mural painted by LA artist Teddy Kelly was defaced Monday evening according to the Brownsville Police Department. The words “gentrified stop SpaceX” were spray-painted in dark blue on the bottom pink portion of the mural. The incident occurred at E. 11th St and E. Levee St. on […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Murder-suicide under investigation in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are investigating a possible murder-suicide after two bodies were discovered with gunshot wounds. At 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Jason Avenue for a welfare check regarding “two suicidal individuals,” a release from the City of Edinburg stated. Witnesses […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

5 Texas school employees arrested for not reporting assault

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Five employees at a Texas private school have been arrested on a felony charge after authorities accused of them of failing to report the alleged sexual assault of a student on campus. The Midland Reporter-Telegram reports that those arrested Wednesday include school administrators, a coach, and an athletic director at Midland […]
MIDLAND, TX
