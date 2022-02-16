ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Factors to watch - February 16

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

DUBAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rally as fears of Russia invading Ukraine ease

* Oil prices hold steady as Russia-Ukraine tensions cool

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips further away from 8-month high as Ukraine tensions ease

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses rise on signs of easing Russia-Ukraine tensions

EGYPT

* Aramco Trading, Red Sea Petrochemicals sign crude oil supply agreement

* Egypt to issue tender to import wheat next week - Asharq TV

* UAE's Dragon makes first oil discovery in Gulf of Suez -Egypt ministry

* Egypt's central bank says new import rules will be applied in March

* Egypt signs agreement with IITFC worth 1.5 bln

* Suez Canal authority considers floating some units

* Egypt aims to increase strategic stores of supply commodities

* Egypt's unemployment rate dips to 7.4% in Q4 2021

* Egypt's Eastern H1 Profit Rises

* Egypt's Heliopolis Posts H1 Profit

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia issues 13.18 bln riyals in gov't Sar-Denominated sukuk program for Feb

* Saudi cabinet approves licensing third digital bank - central bank

* Saudi's CMA Suspends All Licenses Granted To SaudiMed Investment Co

* Saudi CMA Licenses Raz Amwal Investment To Manage Investments, Advise Activities

* Zain Saudi Approves Final Offers To Acquire Stakes In Zain Ksa’s Towers Infrastructure

* Solutions By STC Board Proposes FY Dividend

* Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Board Proposes SAR 2 Per Share H2 Dividend

* Solutions By Stc FY Profit Rises

* Saudi Arabia's Jan inflation rate up 1.2% y/y - govt data

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Turkey's Erdogan touts investment potential on landmark UAE visit

* ADNOC and Borealis consider IPO for plastics joint venture

* Air Arabia hedges about 50% of its fuel needs, CEO tells Al Arabiya

* NPCC And Petroleum Marine Services Sign Agreement To Explore Opportunity In Egypt

* UAE's Tabreed looks at expansion in Egypt, Gulf - CEO

* Philippines, UAE agree to start talks on trade, investment deal

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Warba Bank Aims To Obtain 10% Retail Banking Sector Share - CEO To Al Arabiya

* Boursa Kuwait Securities Q4 Profit Rises

* Kuwait's Warba Bank Q4 Profit Falls

* Salhia Real Estate Says CEO Anwar Abdelaziz Al Osaimi Resigns

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain hosts Bennett as Israel wades into Gulf security

* Bahrain's state oil company to refinance $1.6 billion loan

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

African Markets - Factors to watch on February 7

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian share markets mostly eased on Monday after stunningly strong U.S. jobs data soothed concerns about the global economy but also added to the risk of an aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve. WORLD OIL PRICES New signals that talks between U.S. and Iranian officials may be nearing a conclusion could take steam out of the oil rally, traders said, after U.S. and Brent crude reach multi-year highs on Friday. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CUP Sadio Mane scored the winning spot-kick as Senegal claimed a first ever Africa Cup of Nations title with a 4-2 penalty shootout victory over seven-times winners Egypt following a 0-0 draw in the decider in Yaounde on Sunday. CREDIT SUISSE AFRICA Credit Suisse CSGN.S has signed a deal with Barclays BARC.L to take on rich clients in parts of Africa after it decided to exit wealth management in nine countries, the Swiss bank said on Friday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg report. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS The South African rand weakened on Friday, eating into the week's gains as the U.S. dollar was bolstered by much better-than-expected jobs numbers. NIGERIA MARKETS An oil storage vessel that exploded off the coast of Nigeria this week was holding around 50,000 to 60,000 barrels of crude oil at the time of the incident, Minister of Environment Sharon Ikeazor said on Saturday. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling was little-changed against the dollar on Friday and was expected to strengthen due to reduced importer demand and tight liquidity, traders said. KENYA MORTGAGES Kenya's first mortgage refinancing company is selling a 10.5 billion shilling ($93 million) medium term note, whose proceeds will be lent out to commercial banks to increase affordable home ownership, the company said on Friday. ZIMBABWE CURRENCY Zimbabwe has reduced the portion of taxes payable in foreign currency, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said on Friday, as the country tries to reduce U.S dollar demand and stop the rapid devaluation of the local currency. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on.
MARKETS
Reuters

How a Russia-Ukraine conflict might hit global markets

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - A potential invasion of Ukraine by neighbouring Russia would be felt across a number of markets, from wheat and energy prices and the region's sovereign dollar bonds to safe-haven assets and stock markets. Below are five charts showing where a potential escalation of tensions could...
WORLD
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Arabia#Gulf Of Suez#Middle East#Red Sea Petrochemicals#Uae#Dragon#Iitfc#Suez Canal#Heliopolis Posts#Sar Denominated Sukuk#Feb#Cma Suspends#Saudimed Investment Co#Towers Infrastructure#Y Y Govt#United Arab Emirates#Adnoc#Ipo#Npcc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Egypt
Country
Saudi Arabia
Fox News

Kyiv mayor pleads with US, Germany over threat of Russian invasion: 'We can't defend our country'

The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, pleaded with the U.S. and Germany telling them, "We can’t defend our country" from Russia. At the closing of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko addressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and said Kyiv needs "defensive weapons" to protect itself from its mammoth neighbor.
POLITICS
Reuters

Putin to oversee nuclear drills as Ukraine crisis mounts

DONETSK, Ukraine, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Russia's President Vladimir Putin was set to oversee exercises by strategic nuclear missile forces on Saturday as Western leaders gathered in Munich, fearful that he could order troops massed on Ukraine's border to invade at any time. Russian-backed separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine declared...
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine is preparing for all scenarios, foreign minister says

BERLIN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine is prepared for all scenarios, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Saturday when asked if he agreed with U.S. President Biden's assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin had decided to invade. "We are preparing for every possible scenario," Kuleba said at the Munich Security...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia launches hypersonic missiles as part of nuclear drills

MOSCOW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Russia hit sea and land-based targets with ballistic and cruise missiles on Saturday as part of strategic nuclear exercises overseen by President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, the Kremlin said. The annual exercises featured launches of Kinzhal and Tsirkon hypersonic missiles and a number...
POLITICS
Reuters

China foreign minister say Minsk Agreement 'only way out' on Ukraine

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday called the Minsk Agreement the "only way out" for resolving the Ukraine situation, and said Ukraine should not be a frontline for competition among major powers. Speaking to a security conference via videolink, Wang said all parties should sit...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

318K+
Followers
285K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy